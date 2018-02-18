2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 4

Championships

106 Class 4

1st Place Match – Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) 43-0 won by major decision over Korbin Shepherd (Blue Springs) 41-5 (MD 11-3)

113 Class 4

1st Place Match – Cevion Severado (Christian Brothers College) 44-4 won by decision over Khyler Brewer (Staley) 54-6 (Dec 7-3)

120 Class 4

1st Place Match – Kai Orine (Seckman) 50-2 won by decision over Vincent Zerban (Christian Brothers College) 30-5 (Dec 8-7)

126 Class 4

1st Place Match – Malik Johnson (Christian Brothers College) 30-0 won by decision over Cameron Fusco (Seckman) 45-2 (Dec 7-5)

132 Class 4

1st Place Match – Joshua Saunders (Christian Brothers College) 34-3 won by decision over Garret Kloeppel (Parkway South) 32-3 (Dec 5-1)

138 Class 4

1st Place Match – Sean Sax (Waynesville) 49-0 won by decision over Blake Berryman (Staley) 46-12 (Dec 7-3)

145 Class 4

1st Place Match – Josh Steele (Park Hill) 35-3 won by major decision over Corey Wait (Francis Howell Central) 23-4 (MD 14-6)

152 Class 4

1st Place Match – Peter Enos (Francis Howell) 49-2 won by decision over Trevor Christian (Lebanon) 50-3 (Dec 9-3)

160 Class 4

1st Place Match – Bret Heil (Blue Springs) 44-4 won in tie breaker – 1 over Greyden Penner (Liberty) 47-3 (TB-1 2-1)

170 Class 4

1st Place Match – Jeremiah Kent (Hickman) 51-0 won by decision over Blake Hopson (Park Hill) 43-10 (Dec 14-8)

182 Class 4

1st Place Match – DJ Shannon (Christian Brothers College) 38-3 won by decision over Devin Winston (Park Hill) 44-1 (Dec 3-2)

195 Class 4

1st Place Match – Jack Flynn (Francis Howell) 47-0 won by decision over Zach Hazen (Blue Springs) 40-9 (Dec 3-0)

220 Class 4

1st Place Match – Zach Elam (Staley) 54-0 won by fall over Logan Wells (Lindbergh) 47-5 (Fall 2:34)

285 Class 4

1st Place Match – Danny Conley (Chaminade) 46-1 won by decision over Jace Gorn (Ozark) 44-6 (Dec 1-0)

Team results