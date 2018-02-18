Missourinet

2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 4

2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 4



Championships
106 Class 4
1st Place Match – Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) 43-0 won by major decision over Korbin Shepherd (Blue Springs) 41-5 (MD 11-3)
113 Class 4
1st Place Match – Cevion Severado (Christian Brothers College) 44-4 won by decision over Khyler Brewer (Staley) 54-6 (Dec 7-3)
120 Class 4
1st Place Match – Kai Orine (Seckman) 50-2 won by decision over Vincent Zerban (Christian Brothers College) 30-5 (Dec 8-7)
126 Class 4
1st Place Match – Malik Johnson (Christian Brothers College) 30-0 won by decision over Cameron Fusco (Seckman) 45-2 (Dec 7-5)
132 Class 4
1st Place Match – Joshua Saunders (Christian Brothers College) 34-3 won by decision over Garret Kloeppel (Parkway South) 32-3 (Dec 5-1)
138 Class 4
1st Place Match – Sean Sax (Waynesville) 49-0 won by decision over Blake Berryman (Staley) 46-12 (Dec 7-3)
145 Class 4
1st Place Match – Josh Steele (Park Hill) 35-3 won by major decision over Corey Wait (Francis Howell Central) 23-4 (MD 14-6)
152 Class 4
1st Place Match – Peter Enos (Francis Howell) 49-2 won by decision over Trevor Christian (Lebanon) 50-3 (Dec 9-3)
160 Class 4
1st Place Match – Bret Heil (Blue Springs) 44-4 won in tie breaker – 1 over Greyden Penner (Liberty) 47-3 (TB-1 2-1)
170 Class 4
1st Place Match – Jeremiah Kent (Hickman) 51-0 won by decision over Blake Hopson (Park Hill) 43-10 (Dec 14-8)
182 Class 4
1st Place Match – DJ Shannon (Christian Brothers College) 38-3 won by decision over Devin Winston (Park Hill) 44-1 (Dec 3-2)
195 Class 4
1st Place Match – Jack Flynn (Francis Howell) 47-0 won by decision over Zach Hazen (Blue Springs) 40-9 (Dec 3-0)
220 Class 4
1st Place Match – Zach Elam (Staley) 54-0 won by fall over Logan Wells (Lindbergh) 47-5 (Fall 2:34)
285 Class 4
1st Place Match – Danny Conley (Chaminade) 46-1 won by decision over Jace Gorn (Ozark) 44-6 (Dec 1-0)

Team results

1
 Christian Brothers College 155.5
2 Park Hill 142
3 Staley 118
4 Seckman 103.5
5 Lafayette (Wildwood) 96
6 Blue Springs 95
7 Liberty 73.5
8 Francis Howell 71
9 Francis Howell Central 58
10 Waynesville 57
11 Eureka 53
12 Holt 51
13 Ozark 47
14 Lindbergh 46
15 Chaminade 29
16 Hickman 28.5
17 Lebanon 28
18 Jefferson City 25
19 Raymore-Peculiar 24
20 Ft. Zumwalt North 23
21 DeSmet 22.5
22 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 22
23 Ft. Zumwalt West 21
23 Parkway South 21
25 Nixa 20.5
26 Fox 20
27 Marquette 19.5
28 Francis Howell North 15.5
29 Timberland 15
30 Lee`s Summit North 14
31 Jackson 12
32 Smith-Cotton 11
33 Joplin 10
34 Lee`s Summit West 9
35 North Kansas City 8
35 Troy Buchanan 8
37 Park Hill South 7
37 Ritenour 7
37 Ruskin 7
40 Fort Osage 6
41 Rock Bridge 4.5
42 Blue Springs South 4
42 Truman 4
44 Hazelwood West 3
44 McCluer North 3
46 Mehlville 2
47 Lee`s Summit 1
47 Rockhurst 1
49 Central (Springfield) 0
49 Kirkwood 0
49 Liberty North 0