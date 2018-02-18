2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 4

Championships
106 Class 4
1st Place Match – Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) 43-0 won by major decision over Korbin Shepherd (Blue Springs) 41-5 (MD 11-3)
113 Class 4
1st Place Match – Cevion Severado (Christian Brothers College) 44-4 won by decision over Khyler Brewer (Staley) 54-6 (Dec 7-3)
120 Class 4
1st Place Match – Kai Orine (Seckman) 50-2 won by decision over Vincent Zerban (Christian Brothers College) 30-5 (Dec 8-7)
126 Class 4
1st Place Match – Malik Johnson (Christian Brothers College) 30-0 won by decision over Cameron Fusco (Seckman) 45-2 (Dec 7-5)
132 Class 4
1st Place Match – Joshua Saunders (Christian Brothers College) 34-3 won by decision over Garret Kloeppel (Parkway South) 32-3 (Dec 5-1)
138 Class 4
1st Place Match – Sean Sax (Waynesville) 49-0 won by decision over Blake Berryman (Staley) 46-12 (Dec 7-3)
145 Class 4
1st Place Match – Josh Steele (Park Hill) 35-3 won by major decision over Corey Wait (Francis Howell Central) 23-4 (MD 14-6)
152 Class 4
1st Place Match – Peter Enos (Francis Howell) 49-2 won by decision over Trevor Christian (Lebanon) 50-3 (Dec 9-3)
160 Class 4
1st Place Match – Bret Heil (Blue Springs) 44-4 won in tie breaker – 1 over Greyden Penner (Liberty) 47-3 (TB-1 2-1)
170 Class 4
1st Place Match – Jeremiah Kent (Hickman) 51-0 won by decision over Blake Hopson (Park Hill) 43-10 (Dec 14-8)
182 Class 4
1st Place Match – DJ Shannon (Christian Brothers College) 38-3 won by decision over Devin Winston (Park Hill) 44-1 (Dec 3-2)
195 Class 4
1st Place Match – Jack Flynn (Francis Howell) 47-0 won by decision over Zach Hazen (Blue Springs) 40-9 (Dec 3-0)
220 Class 4
1st Place Match – Zach Elam (Staley) 54-0 won by fall over Logan Wells (Lindbergh) 47-5 (Fall 2:34)
285 Class 4
1st Place Match – Danny Conley (Chaminade) 46-1 won by decision over Jace Gorn (Ozark) 44-6 (Dec 1-0)
Team results
|
1
|Christian Brothers College
|155.5
|2
|Park Hill
|142
|3
|Staley
|118
|4
|Seckman
|103.5
|5
|Lafayette (Wildwood)
|96
|6
|Blue Springs
|95
|7
|Liberty
|73.5
|8
|Francis Howell
|71
|9
|Francis Howell Central
|58
|10
|Waynesville
|57
|11
|Eureka
|53
|12
|Holt
|51
|13
|Ozark
|47
|14
|Lindbergh
|46
|15
|Chaminade
|29
|16
|Hickman
|28.5
|17
|Lebanon
|28
|18
|Jefferson City
|25
|19
|Raymore-Peculiar
|24
|20
|Ft. Zumwalt North
|23
|21
|DeSmet
|22.5
|22
|Northwest (Cedar Hill)
|22
|23
|Ft. Zumwalt West
|21
|23
|Parkway South
|21
|25
|Nixa
|20.5
|26
|Fox
|20
|27
|Marquette
|19.5
|28
|Francis Howell North
|15.5
|29
|Timberland
|15
|30
|Lee`s Summit North
|14
|31
|Jackson
|12
|32
|Smith-Cotton
|11
|33
|Joplin
|10
|34
|Lee`s Summit West
|9
|35
|North Kansas City
|8
|35
|Troy Buchanan
|8
|37
|Park Hill South
|7
|37
|Ritenour
|7
|37
|Ruskin
|7
|40
|Fort Osage
|6
|41
|Rock Bridge
|4.5
|42
|Blue Springs South
|4
|42
|Truman
|4
|44
|Hazelwood West
|3
|44
|McCluer North
|3
|46
|Mehlville
|2
|47
|Lee`s Summit
|1
|47
|Rockhurst
|1
|49
|Central (Springfield)
|0
|49
|Kirkwood
|0
|49
|Liberty North
|0