2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 3

Championships

106 Class 3

1st Place Match – Cayden Auch (Neosho) 52-3 won by fall over Jake Mann (Ladue Horton Watkins) 52-5 (Fall 3:02)

113 Class 3

1st Place Match – Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County) 42-5 won by decision over Nathan Pulliam (Rolla) 49-1 (Dec 4-2)

120 Class 3

1st Place Match – Clayton Singh (Kearney) 49-7 won by fall over Trent Starr (Grain Valley) 27-8 (Fall 0:58)

126 Class 3

1st Place Match – Cody Phippen (Platte County) 50-3 won by major decision over Caleb Benshoof (Grain Valley) 42-4 (MD 9-1)

132 Class 3

1st Place Match – Trenton Young (Neosho) 49-8 won by decision over Jonathan O`Connell (Republic) 46-10 (Dec 4-0)

138 Class 3

1st Place Match – Sam Frankowski (Rockwood Summit) 37-4 won by injury default over Coleman Brainard (Rolla) 47-5 (Inj. 0:00)

145 Class 3

1st Place Match – Ryan Hampton (Smithville) 20-6 won by decision over Coby Aebersold (Kearney) 42-16 (Dec 6-2)

152 Class 3

1st Place Match – Joe Biondo (Belton) 52-3 won by decision over Ben Courtney (Pacific) 46-5 (Dec 6-2)

160 Class 3

1st Place Match – Andrew Gamble (Belton) 52-2 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jerrett Villinger (Warrenton) 50-3 (SV-1 3-1)

170 Class 3

1st Place Match – Robert Weber (Belton) 44-5 won by fall over James Anding (Pacific) 36-2 (Fall 1:45)

182 Class 3

1st Place Match – Ryan Yarnell (Windsor (Imperial)) 53-0 won by decision over Sam East (Harrisonville) 43-5 (Dec 5-3)

195 Class 3

1st Place Match – Brian Boyd (Smithville) 45-4 won by decision over Brett Mordecai (Kearney) 47-6 (Dec 4-2)

220 Class 3

1st Place Match – Sage Smart (Platte County) 50-5 won by fall over Nick Kruse (Harrisonville) 47-5 (Fall 0:49)

285 Class 3

1st Place Match – Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) 51-2 won by decision over Landon Porter (DeSoto) 43-3 (Dec 5-0)

Team results