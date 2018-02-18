2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 1

Championships

106 Class 1

1st Place Match – Logan Ferrero (Whitfield) 43-9 won by decision over Levi Connelly (Seneca) 47-7 (Dec 4-3)

113 Class 1

1st Place Match – Connor McAteer (Whitfield) 38-13 won by fall over Lucas Laux (Fatima) 37-6 (Fall 2:16)

120 Class 1

1st Place Match – Teague Travis (Father Tolton Catholic) 46-1 won by decision over Wade Raeman (Whitfield) 42-11 (Dec 8-4)

126 Class 1

1st Place Match – Michael McAteer (Whitfield) 51-2 won by fall over Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 43-7 (Fall 0:52)

132 Class 1

1st Place Match – Jeffrey Ditter (Whitfield) 44-6 won by decision over Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 52-4 (Dec 6-1)

138 Class 1

1st Place Match – Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 24-5 won by fall over Ross Arch (Palmyra) 35-2 (Fall 3:49)

145 Class 1

1st Place Match – Tyler Ross (Lawson) 50-3 won by decision over Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 47-3 (Dec 6-5)

152 Class 1

1st Place Match – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 52-0 won by major decision over Dayton Fields (Seneca) 48-5 (MD 12-4)

160 Class 1

1st Place Match – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 49-0 won by tech fall over Andrew Martin (Holden) 46-4 (TF-1.5 5:04 (20-4))

170 Class 1

1st Place Match – Zac Russell (Whitfield) 46-9 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Justin Wright (Lathrop) 53-3 (UTB 3-2)

182 Class 1

1st Place Match – Steve Elwell (Knob Noster) 53-0 won by major decision over Noah Elmore (Whitfield) 43-6 (MD 19-8)

195 Class 1

1st Place Match – Kodie Bellury (Knob Noster) 49-3 won by decision over Kale Schrader (Seneca) 49-4 (Dec 10-5)

220 Class 1

1st Place Match – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 58-0 won by decision over William Boldt (Whitfield) 41-5 (Dec 7-3)

285 Class 1

1st Place Match – Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 41-1 won in tie breaker – 1 over Max Darrah (Whitfield) 27-1 (TB-1 3-2)

Team results