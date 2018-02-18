Missourinet

2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 1

Championships
106 Class 1
1st Place Match – Logan Ferrero (Whitfield) 43-9 won by decision over Levi Connelly (Seneca) 47-7 (Dec 4-3)
113 Class 1
1st Place Match – Connor McAteer (Whitfield) 38-13 won by fall over Lucas Laux (Fatima) 37-6 (Fall 2:16)
120 Class 1
1st Place Match – Teague Travis (Father Tolton Catholic) 46-1 won by decision over Wade Raeman (Whitfield) 42-11 (Dec 8-4)
126 Class 1
1st Place Match – Michael McAteer (Whitfield) 51-2 won by fall over Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 43-7 (Fall 0:52)
132 Class 1
1st Place Match – Jeffrey Ditter (Whitfield) 44-6 won by decision over Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 52-4 (Dec 6-1)
138 Class 1
1st Place Match – Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 24-5 won by fall over Ross Arch (Palmyra) 35-2 (Fall 3:49)
145 Class 1
1st Place Match – Tyler Ross (Lawson) 50-3 won by decision over Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 47-3 (Dec 6-5)
152 Class 1
1st Place Match – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 52-0 won by major decision over Dayton Fields (Seneca) 48-5 (MD 12-4)
160 Class 1
1st Place Match – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 49-0 won by tech fall over Andrew Martin (Holden) 46-4 (TF-1.5 5:04 (20-4))
170 Class 1
1st Place Match – Zac Russell (Whitfield) 46-9 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Justin Wright (Lathrop) 53-3 (UTB 3-2)
182 Class 1
1st Place Match – Steve Elwell (Knob Noster) 53-0 won by major decision over Noah Elmore (Whitfield) 43-6 (MD 19-8)
195 Class 1
1st Place Match – Kodie Bellury (Knob Noster) 49-3 won by decision over Kale Schrader (Seneca) 49-4 (Dec 10-5)
220 Class 1
1st Place Match – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 58-0 won by decision over William Boldt (Whitfield) 41-5 (Dec 7-3)
285 Class 1
1st Place Match – Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 41-1 won in tie breaker – 1 over Max Darrah (Whitfield) 27-1 (TB-1 3-2)

Team results

1 Whitfield 240
2 Seneca 124
3 Marceline 105.5
4 Lathrop 97.5
5 Father Tolton Catholic 86.5
6 Knob Noster 77
7 Lawson 76
8 Brookfield 62
9 Gallatin 61
10 Buffalo 58
11 Warsaw 55
12 Holden 53
13 Lexington 52
14 Summit Christian Academy 42
15 Richmond 37.5
16 Blair Oaks 36
17 Mid-Buchanan 35
18 Centralia 32
19 Lafayette County 31
20 Trenton 29
21 North Callaway 28
22 Adrian 26
23 Fatima 25
24 Versailles 24
25 Palmyra 22
25 Plattsburg 22
27 Maysville 20
28 Lone Jack 19
29 Hancock 18
30 Rock Port 14
31 Sumner 13
32 Central (New Madrid County) 11
32 Hallsville 11
34 Stanberry 10
35 Albany 9
36 Macon 8
36 Polo 8
38 Brentwood 7.5
39 Carrollton 7
39 Principia 7
41 Penney 6.5
42 Diamond 5
43 North Andrew 4
44 South Harrison 3
45 Butler 1
45 Lutheran St. Charles 1
45 Valle Catholic 1
48 Cleveland NJROTC 0
48 El Dorado Springs 0
48 Gateway Science Academy 0
48 St. Michael the Archangel 0