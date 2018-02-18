2018 High school wrestling championship results-Class 1

Championships
106 Class 1
1st Place Match – Logan Ferrero (Whitfield) 43-9 won by decision over Levi Connelly (Seneca) 47-7 (Dec 4-3)
113 Class 1
1st Place Match – Connor McAteer (Whitfield) 38-13 won by fall over Lucas Laux (Fatima) 37-6 (Fall 2:16)
120 Class 1
1st Place Match – Teague Travis (Father Tolton Catholic) 46-1 won by decision over Wade Raeman (Whitfield) 42-11 (Dec 8-4)
126 Class 1
1st Place Match – Michael McAteer (Whitfield) 51-2 won by fall over Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 43-7 (Fall 0:52)
132 Class 1
1st Place Match – Jeffrey Ditter (Whitfield) 44-6 won by decision over Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 52-4 (Dec 6-1)
138 Class 1
1st Place Match – Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 24-5 won by fall over Ross Arch (Palmyra) 35-2 (Fall 3:49)
145 Class 1
1st Place Match – Tyler Ross (Lawson) 50-3 won by decision over Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 47-3 (Dec 6-5)
152 Class 1
1st Place Match – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 52-0 won by major decision over Dayton Fields (Seneca) 48-5 (MD 12-4)
160 Class 1
1st Place Match – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 49-0 won by tech fall over Andrew Martin (Holden) 46-4 (TF-1.5 5:04 (20-4))
170 Class 1
1st Place Match – Zac Russell (Whitfield) 46-9 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Justin Wright (Lathrop) 53-3 (UTB 3-2)
182 Class 1
1st Place Match – Steve Elwell (Knob Noster) 53-0 won by major decision over Noah Elmore (Whitfield) 43-6 (MD 19-8)
195 Class 1
1st Place Match – Kodie Bellury (Knob Noster) 49-3 won by decision over Kale Schrader (Seneca) 49-4 (Dec 10-5)
220 Class 1
1st Place Match – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 58-0 won by decision over William Boldt (Whitfield) 41-5 (Dec 7-3)
285 Class 1
1st Place Match – Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 41-1 won in tie breaker – 1 over Max Darrah (Whitfield) 27-1 (TB-1 3-2)
Team results
|1
|Whitfield
|240
|2
|Seneca
|124
|3
|Marceline
|105.5
|4
|Lathrop
|97.5
|5
|Father Tolton Catholic
|86.5
|6
|Knob Noster
|77
|7
|Lawson
|76
|8
|Brookfield
|62
|9
|Gallatin
|61
|10
|Buffalo
|58
|11
|Warsaw
|55
|12
|Holden
|53
|13
|Lexington
|52
|14
|Summit Christian Academy
|42
|15
|Richmond
|37.5
|16
|Blair Oaks
|36
|17
|Mid-Buchanan
|35
|18
|Centralia
|32
|19
|Lafayette County
|31
|20
|Trenton
|29
|21
|North Callaway
|28
|22
|Adrian
|26
|23
|Fatima
|25
|24
|Versailles
|24
|25
|Palmyra
|22
|25
|Plattsburg
|22
|27
|Maysville
|20
|28
|Lone Jack
|19
|29
|Hancock
|18
|30
|Rock Port
|14
|31
|Sumner
|13
|32
|Central (New Madrid County)
|11
|32
|Hallsville
|11
|34
|Stanberry
|10
|35
|Albany
|9
|36
|Macon
|8
|36
|Polo
|8
|38
|Brentwood
|7.5
|39
|Carrollton
|7
|39
|Principia
|7
|41
|Penney
|6.5
|42
|Diamond
|5
|43
|North Andrew
|4
|44
|South Harrison
|3
|45
|Butler
|1
|45
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1
|45
|Valle Catholic
|1
|48
|Cleveland NJROTC
|0
|48
|El Dorado Springs
|0
|48
|Gateway Science Academy
|0
|48
|St. Michael the Archangel
|0