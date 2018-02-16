Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-16-18

Top Stories: The lawyer for a Missouri man accused of trying to disable or derail an Amtrak train in Nebraska says his client may not have been mentally aware of what he was doing. The Norfolk Daily News reports 26-year-old Taylor Wilson of St. Charles pleaded not guilty this week to charges of attempting to disable an Amtrak train near Oxford, Nebraska in October. And Missouri lawmakers are looking at a proposal to establish youth violence as a public health epidemic. The measure also calls on the General Assembly to support the creation of statewide education for trauma. Sara Baker with the ACLU of Missouri says the education system has failed to accommodate students afflicted with trauma.