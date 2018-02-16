Missouri bill would designate the Blake Snyder Memorial Highway in St. Louis County

Legislation to designate a portion of a highway for a fallen St. Louis County police officer has been filed by a Missouri lawmaker.

The Missouri House Transportation Committee has scheduled a public hearing for Wednesday morning at 8 in Jefferson City on a bill from State Rep. Doug Beck, D-St. Louis County, to designate a portion of Highway 30 in St. Louis County as the “Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.”

Officer Snyder was shot in the face and killed in the line of duty in Green Park in October 2016, while responding to a disturbance.

Beck’s one-paragraph bill calls for designating Highway 30 from Highway 21 to Highway P as “Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.”

If lawmakers approve Beck’s bill and it’s signed by Governor Eric Greitens (R), the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) would maintain the highway signs, with the costs paid by private donations.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch has charged 19-year-old Trenton Forster with first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and assault on a law enforcement officer.

McCulloch announced in December that he will not seek the death penalty against Forster, saying that he’s re-examined all of the evidence in the case.

Forster’s trial is scheduled to begin in February 2019 in Clayton.

Snyder’s name was added in May to the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall, which is near the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.