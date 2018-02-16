Frericks leads #Mizzou to road win at Auburn

Jordan Frericks scored a game-high 19 points and adding eight rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots at 13th ranked Mizzou Women’s Basketball (21-5, 9-4) earned its fourth consecutive victory, 59-51 at Auburn.

Sophie Cunningham contributed 12 points and Amber Smith chipped in 10 rebounds and seven points.

Mizzou finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 19-7 lead.

Auburn got as close to five late in the third quarter but Frericks scores back-to-back buckets to give Mizzou a nine-point lead.

Frericks’ 19 points were her most in a game since scoring 19 vs. LSU on Jan. 4. Over the last four games she is averaging 16.8 points per game and Mizzou has gone 4-0 in those contests.

Frericks is just 12 rebounds shy of becoming the third Tiger ever in the 1,000-point, 1000-rebound club.