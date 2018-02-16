Cuonzo says Michael Porter Jr will not play Saturday at LSU. #Mizzou

Mizzou’s Michael Porter Jr. met with doctors Thursday, but don’t expect him on the court in the near future. Head Coach Cuonzo Martin told KFNS radio in St. Louis that Porter will not play Saturday when the Tigers travel to LSU. Martin also said it’s unlikely that Porter will play next Tuesday when the Tigers host Mississippi.

Porter had a check-up with doctors in Columbia, as he stated during a press conference last week. Porter is hoping to be cleared for contact after having surgery in Dallas in late November.

Martin said in the radio interview that if Porter could get cleared for non-contact drills, there was no chance he plays at LSU on Saturday. As far as next Tuesday’s home game?

“I’d be shocked if he’s on the floor,” Martin said.