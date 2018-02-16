2018 First Round and Wrestleback results for Classes 3 and 4

106 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Moses (Van Horn (Independence)) 40-11 won by fall over Dillon French (Festus) 36-9 (Fall 0:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cayden Auch (Neosho) 49-3 won by fall over Payton Irvin (St. Charles) 30-16 (Fall 0:46)
- Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Deason (Kearney) 41-7 won by fall over August Phegley (Central (Cape Girardeau)) 31-19 (Fall 3:19)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kyler Carter (Webb City) 46-5 won by fall over Bryce Edison (Warrenton) 20-16 (Fall 0:36)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jake Mann (Ladue Horton Watkins) 50-4 won by decision over Dagan Sappington (Carthage) 24-15 (Dec 7-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – JT O`Rourke (Smithville) 27-17 won by fall over Vincent Boyen (Pacific) 35-11 (Fall 1:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Sederburg (Rolla) 47-1 won by fall over Sam Jeffries (Ft. Zumwalt South) 14-17 (Fall 1:18)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Shea (Battle) 34-8 won by tech fall over Tate Hendricks (Washington) 23-22 (TF-1.5 4:37 (15-0))
113 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Kyle Crawford (Farmington) 42-12 won by fall over Braden Stark (Ft. Zumwalt East) 25-16 (Fall 3:04)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kolton Sanders (Neosho) 35-13 won by decision over Brayden Bradley (Belton) 35-10 (Dec 6-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ben Bohr (St. Charles) 40-5 won by fall over Dezmond McSellers (Rockwood Summit) 24-15 (Fall 4:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County) 39-5 won by tech fall over Nick Maddux (Platte County) 16-16 (TF-1.5 5:46 (17-0))
- Champ. Round 1 – Nathan Pulliam (Rolla) 47-0 won by fall over Kash Ocobock (William Chrisman) 25-16 (Fall 3:02)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Steinhoff (Liberty (Wentzville)) 34-6 won by decision over Jakob Balleydier (Pacific) 34-11 (Dec 11-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – James Freitag (Kearney) 40-5 won by fall over Riley Wertz (Willard) 26-5 (Fall 5:39)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Lindley (Ft. Zumwalt South) 32-7 won by fall over Zack Naucke (Festus) 34-6 (Fall 2:34)
120 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Callum Sitek (Pacific) 41-4 won by decision over Michael Taylor (Republic) 44-11 (Dec 8-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Trent Starr (Grain Valley) 25-7 won by major decision over Joshua McCallister (Parkway West) 34-4 (MD 8-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Evan Winder (Helias Catholic) 23-8 won by fall over James Short (Hillsboro) 36-12 (Fall 0:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Blake Bills (Platte County) 38-13 won by decision over Benjamin Lindley (Ft. Zumwalt South) 27-11 (Dec 4-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Kestner (St. Charles) 32-4 won by fall over Tim Wiley (Warrensburg) 36-11 (Fall 3:18)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dalen Moore (Carthage) 37-6 won by tech fall over Carter Sickmeier (Union) 33-15 (TF-1.5 3:21 (15-0))
- Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Singh (Kearney) 46-7 won by fall over Gabriel Sekou (University City) 35-9 (Fall 0:48)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jakob Gerow (McDonald County) 42-4 won by fall over Andrew Kinder (Windsor (Imperial)) 39-13 (Fall 1:53)
126 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Short (Hillsboro) 42-9 won by fall over Caden Lorenz (Branson) 35-14 (Fall 2:54)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Benshoof (Grain Valley) 40-3 won by fall over Shakboz Hasanov (Ft. Zumwalt East) 30-16 (Fall 2:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Norbury (Carthage) 46-5 won by major decision over Devin Francis (DeSoto) 22-21 (MD 15-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Landreth (Marshall) 48-6 won by tech fall over Wyatt Haynes (Liberty (Wentzville)) 35-10 (TF-1.5 5:14 (16-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Leonard (Hannibal) 48-3 won by decision over Jared Thornbrugh (Smithville) 31-17 (Dec 9-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Noah Patton (Pacific) 42-5 won by fall over Randy Salaz (Helias Catholic) 31-11 (Fall 3:49)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cody Phippen (Platte County) 47-3 won by fall over Jordan Medina (St. Charles) 36-14 (Fall 1:25)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach Fennell (Rolla) 34-2 won by major decision over JT Hale (Rockwood Summit) 28-14 (MD 13-1)
132 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Owens (Hillsboro) 31-3 won by tech fall over Jaylon Whitted (McCluer) 11-9 (TF-1.5 4:24 (18-2))
- Champ. Round 1 – Austin Kincaid (Platte County) 32-17 won by fall over Zack Carr (Helias Catholic) 40-14 (Fall 5:59)
- Champ. Round 1 – Alex Clutter (St. Charles) 42-4 won by tech fall over Jordan Borseth (North County) 29-17 (TF-1.5 3:01 (16-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan O`Connell (Republic) 44-9 won by fall over Blake Ackerman (Smithville) 36-14 (Fall 4:42)
- Champ. Round 1 – Trenton Young (Neosho) 46-8 won by tech fall over Preston Murphy (Van Horn (Independence)) 39-11 (TF-1.5 5:08 (15-0))
- Champ. Round 1 – Gage Kassing (Pacific) 37-6 won by fall over Tyler Wilson (Hannibal) 26-15 (Fall 1:41)
- Champ. Round 1 – Devan Lewis (Kearney) 43-7 won by fall over Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) 27-13 (Fall 1:20)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ben Leach (Liberty (Wentzville)) 33-13 won by decision over Connor Zimmermann (DeSoto) 30-19 (Dec 12-5)
138 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Sam Frankowski (Rockwood Summit) 34-4 won by fall over Nick Filger (Platte County) 28-22 (Fall 4:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Braxton Barnes (Neosho) 44-6 won by fall over Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal) 32-21 (Fall 1:14)
- Champ. Round 1 – Mitchell Bohlken (Smithville) 38-9 won by fall over Dana Cates (Washington) 27-28 (Fall 2:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tallon Heimbach (Willard) 37-4 won by major decision over Donald Griffin (Parkway West) 29-13 (MD 12-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Christian Zeik (Liberty (Wentzville)) 33-1 won by fall over Gabe Blain (Camdenton) 39-14 (Fall 0:53)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caden Green (Kearney) 42-7 won by fall over Ian Asher (Farmington) 31-17 (Fall 3:38)
- Champ. Round 1 – Coleman Brainard (Rolla) 45-4 won by tech fall over Tommy Truong (St. Charles) 29-12 (TF-1.5 5:12 (17-2))
- Champ. Round 1 – Mitchell Alexander (Grain Valley) 6-2 won by decision over Charles Getz (Webster Groves) 8-7 (Dec 8-3)
145 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Coby Aebersold (Kearney) 40-15 won in sudden victory – 1 over Grant Pauli (Windsor (Imperial)) 44-7 (SV-1 5-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Corben Pugh (Carthage) 40-8 won by tech fall over Trentin Helton (Liberty (Wentzville)) 33-14 (TF-1.5 5:05 (19-3))
- Champ. Round 1 – Trent LeGrotte (Grain Valley) 39-8 won by fall over Luke Shaver (Festus) 33-21 (Fall 4:54)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kenyen Keiber (Parkview) 28-11 won by decision over Christian Null (Ft. Zumwalt South) 36-19 (Dec 13-10)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Teague (McDonald County) 33-18 won by fall over Kaleb Greening (Hannibal) 34-16 (Fall 4:32)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Hampton (Smithville) 17-6 won by fall over Jordon Sanders (Hillsboro) 26-12 (Fall 3:35)
- Champ. Round 1 – Alex Garrett (Willard) 52-1 won by fall over Peter Zhang (University City) 29-14 (Fall 0:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nolan Saale (Platte County) 31-19 won by fall over Eric Pettibone (Webster Groves) 24-10 (Fall 3:10)
152 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Warren (Windsor (Imperial)) 42-0 won by fall over Brandon Crow (Carthage) 30-23 (Fall 2:39)
- Champ. Round 1 – Taylor Huwar (Grain Valley) 35-15 won by decision over Cody Thorne (St. Charles) 17-9 (Dec 7-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Careaga (Helias Catholic) 40-11 won by fall over Cole Bennett (Festus) 37-14 (Fall 4:42)
- Champ. Round 1 – Joe Biondo (Belton) 49-3 won in tie breaker – 1 over Jalynn Jenkins (Hazelwood East) 26-18 (TB-1 5-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Knobel (Ft. Zumwalt South) 26-6 won by fall over Coltyn Weston (William Chrisman) 39-16 (Fall 1:18)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ben Courtney (Pacific) 44-4 won by decision over Kade Hicks (Webb City) 36-11 (Dec 10-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Bollinger (Smithville) 39-9 won by fall over Eric Linck (Ft. Zumwalt East) 31-16 (Fall 0:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jed Brandon (Willard) 42-11 won by fall over Quincy Nelson (Sikeston) 41-12 (Fall 1:55)
160 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Allen (Farmington) 48-5 won by fall over Vernell Hawkins (Hannibal) 13-12 (Fall 2:30)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jackson White (Carl Junction) 28-3 won by fall over Ethan Locke (Kearney) 35-10 (Fall 6:00)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jerrett Villinger (Warrenton) 48-2 won by fall over Cole Cresswell (North County) 36-11 (Fall 2:25)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Flanagan (Glendale) 46-7 won by decision over Drake Tipton (Grain Valley) 22-22 (Dec 5-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Schnieders (Helias Catholic) 46-11 won by fall over Josh Tomich (Warrensburg) 22-19 (Fall 3:17)
- Champ. Round 1 – Logan Zimmermann (DeSoto) 39-4 won by fall over Aiden Morley (Ladue Horton Watkins) 50-8 (Fall 2:52)
- Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Gamble (Belton) 49-2 won by tech fall over Collin Andrews (Branson) 31-8 (TF-1.5 5:11 (17-2))
- Champ. Round 1 – Chase Mercer (Ft. Zumwalt South) 46-6 won by decision over Chris Butts (Windsor (Imperial)) 34-20 (Dec 7-4)
170 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – James Anding (Pacific) 34-1 won by fall over Treyvon Ward (St. Charles) 38-8 (Fall 2:00)
- Champ. Round 1 – Braden Danner (Harrisonville) 46-4 won by fall over Timber Teague (McDonald County) 27-18 (Fall 3:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Orsay (Ladue Horton Watkins) 35-0 won by fall over Lucas Watson (DeSoto) 20-11 (Fall 1:32)
- Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Witthar (Kearney) 25-9 won by major decision over Ymbar Polanco (Carthage) 28-16 (MD 9-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Drayke Perry (Neosho) 38-13 won by major decision over Kenneth Maluia (Van Horn (Independence)) 35-15 (MD 15-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Connor Richey (Windsor (Imperial)) 35-12 won by decision over John Kershman (Ft. Zumwalt South) 35-18 (Dec 6-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Robert Weber (Belton) 41-5 won by medical forfeit over Jordon Irwin (Marshfield) 34-10 (M. For.)
- Champ. Round 1 – Austin Carroll (Hannibal) 37-15 won by fall over Ryder Kuenzel (Union) 34-18 (Fall 3:38)
182 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Yarnell (Windsor (Imperial)) 50-0 won by fall over Jonny Goggins (Webb City) 11-20 (Fall 0:46)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Goin (Belton) 41-11 won by fall over Albert Brown (McCluer) 27-15 (Fall 1:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Joey Williams (Neosho) 48-3 won by fall over Gunnar Noud (Washington) 12-8 (Fall 0:27)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dakota Schmidt (Platte County) 45-9 won by fall over Alex Drmac (Ft. Zumwalt South) 32-19 (Fall 0:51)
- Champ. Round 1 – Mason Walters (William Chrisman) 23-29 won by fall over Jackson Barnhart (Parkway West) 34-5 (Fall 3:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Clay Wilson (Marshfield) 46-6 won in sudden victory – 1 over David Clark (Union) 32-19 (SV-1 5-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Sam East (Harrisonville) 41-4 won by fall over Callen Morley (Ladue Horton Watkins) 34-14 (Fall 0:55)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dillon Lancaster (Carthage) 26-8 won by decision over Karthik Mogallapu (Rockwood Summit) 31-11 (Dec 5-2)
195 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Haiden Meyer (Union) 33-4 won by fall over Jacob McKinney (Warrensburg) 34-17 (Fall 2:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Cassatt (Carl Junction) 30-12 won by decision over Jameson White (Hannibal) 26-27 (Dec 7-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brian Boyd (Smithville) 42-4 won by fall over Michael Boehlein (Washington) 33-21 (Fall 1:42)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Dawson (Republic) 32-21 won by decision over Joshua Cox (Ft. Zumwalt South) 22-23 (Dec 14-9)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dahvonte Henry (St. Charles) 36-9 won by fall over William Prince (Carthage) 25-22 (Fall 1:52)
- Champ. Round 1 – Lewis Caples (Raytown South) 35-7 won by decision over Evan Brooks (Rockwood Summit) 37-6 (Dec 3-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Deryl Vannostrand (Marshfield) 47-4 won by fall over Patrick Andrews (Westminster Christian Academy) 17-21 (Fall 0:57)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brett Mordecai (Kearney) 45-5 won by decision over Landan Griggs (Sikeston) 37-6 (Dec 1-0)
220 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Berg (Farmington) 43-9 won by fall over Chris Perez (Carthage) 21-21 (Fall 1:00)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Worthington (Grain Valley) 22-4 won by major decision over Chase Kirby (Hannibal) 29-15 (MD 12-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zane Persinger (Neosho) 35-13 won by tech fall over Chase Keleman (Pacific) 14-8 (TF-1.5 4:57 (16-0))
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Kruse (Harrisonville) 45-4 won by decision over Justin Mowry (St. Charles) 26-9 (Dec 8-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Charlie McCracken (Westminster Christian Academy) 44-3 won by tech fall over Aaron Maluia (Van Horn (Independence)) 39-14 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-2))
- Champ. Round 1 – Mike Allison (North County) 38-4 won by fall over Matt Miller (Webb City) 29-12 (Fall 1:58)
- Champ. Round 1 – Sage Smart (Platte County) 47-5 won by fall over Jeremiah Austin (Clayton) 36-11 (Fall 1:03)
- Champ. Round 1 – Travin Plemmons (Marshfield) 38-12 won by decision over Temitayo Sobamowo (Webster Groves) 24-13 (Dec 5-1)
285 Class 3
- Champ. Round 1 – Landon Porter (DeSoto) 41-2 won by fall over Jacob Adams (Ft. Zumwalt South) 29-18 (Fall 3:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Karnes (Warrensburg) 41-7 won by fall over Justin Briggs (Rolla) 34-13 (Fall 2:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan York (University City) 38-2 won by fall over Trevor Heitsch (Pacific) 29-20 (Fall 5:21)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) 36-9 won by fall over Donovan McBride (Grain Valley) 27-15 (Fall 1:11)
- Champ. Round 1 – Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) 48-2 won by fall over Matthew Knopp (Platte County) 30-21 (Fall 1:04)
- Champ. Round 1 – Joe Becker (Hillsboro) 36-6 won by fall over Cody Imbierowicz (St. Charles) 39-10 (Fall 1:47)
- Champ. Round 1 – David Toese (William Chrisman) 50-2 won by major decision over Brener Ocana (Carthage) 31-20 (MD 11-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Derron Funches (Hazelwood East) 16-6 won by decision over David Rowland (Sikeston) 36-18 (Dec 7-4)
106 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Dillon French (Festus) 37-9 won by fall over Payton Irvin (St. Charles) 30-17 (Fall 0:49)
- Cons. Round 1 – August Phegley (Central (Cape Girardeau)) 32-19 won by major decision over Bryce Edison (Warrenton) 20-17 (MD 13-5)
- Cons. Round 1 – Dagan Sappington (Carthage) 25-15 won by major decision over Vincent Boyen (Pacific) 35-12 (MD 11-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Tate Hendricks (Washington) 24-22 won by major decision over Sam Jeffries (Ft. Zumwalt South) 14-18 (MD 15-3)
113 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Brayden Bradley (Belton) 36-10 won by fall over Braden Stark (Ft. Zumwalt East) 25-17 (Fall 4:48)
- Cons. Round 1 – Nick Maddux (Platte County) 17-16 won by fall over Dezmond McSellers (Rockwood Summit) 24-16 (Fall 1:45)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jakob Balleydier (Pacific) 35-11 won by decision over Kash Ocobock (William Chrisman) 25-17 (Dec 10-6)
- Cons. Round 1 – Riley Wertz (Willard) 27-5 won by major decision over Zack Naucke (Festus) 34-7 (MD 15-5)
120 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Michael Taylor (Republic) 45-11 won by major decision over Joshua McCallister (Parkway West) 34-5 (MD 12-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – James Short (Hillsboro) 37-12 won by fall over Benjamin Lindley (Ft. Zumwalt South) 27-12 (Fall 3:44)
- Cons. Round 1 – Carter Sickmeier (Union) 34-15 won by decision over Tim Wiley (Warrensburg) 36-12 (Dec 3-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Gabriel Sekou (University City) 36-9 won by fall over Andrew Kinder (Windsor (Imperial)) 39-14 (Fall 1:58)
126 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Shakboz Hasanov (Ft. Zumwalt East) 31-16 won by fall over Caden Lorenz (Branson) 35-15 (Fall 5:47)
- Cons. Round 1 – Wyatt Haynes (Liberty (Wentzville)) 36-10 won by fall over Devin Francis (DeSoto) 22-22 (Fall 0:39)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jared Thornbrugh (Smithville) 32-17 won by decision over Randy Salaz (Helias Catholic) 31-12 (Dec 4-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – JT Hale (Rockwood Summit) 29-14 won by decision over Jordan Medina (St. Charles) 36-15 (Dec 2-0)
132 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Zack Carr (Helias Catholic) 41-14 won by major decision over Jaylon Whitted (McCluer) 11-10 (MD 16-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Blake Ackerman (Smithville) 37-14 won by fall over Jordan Borseth (North County) 29-18 (Fall 2:59)
- Cons. Round 1 – Preston Murphy (Van Horn (Independence)) 40-11 won by fall over Tyler Wilson (Hannibal) 26-16 (Fall 0:17)
- Cons. Round 1 – Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) 28-13 won by fall over Connor Zimmermann (DeSoto) 30-20 (Fall 4:01)
138 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Nick Filger (Platte County) 29-22 won by tech fall over Gavin Morawitz (Hannibal) 32-22 (TF-1.5 4:32 (17-2))
- Cons. Round 1 – Donald Griffin (Parkway West) 30-13 won by fall over Dana Cates (Washington) 27-29 (Fall 3:26)
- Cons. Round 1 – Gabe Blain (Camdenton) 40-14 won by fall over Ian Asher (Farmington) 31-18 (Fall 5:24)
- Cons. Round 1 – Charles Getz (Webster Groves) 9-7 won by decision over Tommy Truong (St. Charles) 29-13 (Dec 7-4)
145 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Grant Pauli (Windsor (Imperial)) 45-7 won by tech fall over Trentin Helton (Liberty (Wentzville)) 33-15 (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-2))
- Cons. Round 1 – Christian Null (Ft. Zumwalt South) 37-19 won by tech fall over Luke Shaver (Festus) 33-22 (TF-1.5 4:31 (16-1))
- Cons. Round 1 – Jordon Sanders (Hillsboro) 27-12 won by decision over Kaleb Greening (Hannibal) 34-17 (Dec 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Eric Pettibone (Webster Groves) 25-10 won by fall over Peter Zhang (University City) 29-15 (Fall 3:29)
152 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Crow (Carthage) 31-23 won by decision over Cody Thorne (St. Charles) 17-10 (Dec 10-9)
- Cons. Round 1 – Cole Bennett (Festus) 38-14 won by decision over Jalynn Jenkins (Hazelwood East) 26-19 (Dec 15-11)
- Cons. Round 1 – Kade Hicks (Webb City) 37-11 won by decision over Coltyn Weston (William Chrisman) 39-17 (Dec 5-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Quincy Nelson (Sikeston) 42-12 won by fall over Eric Linck (Ft. Zumwalt East) 31-17 (Fall 2:54)
160 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Ethan Locke (Kearney) 36-10 won by fall over Vernell Hawkins (Hannibal) 13-13 (Fall 1:41)
- Cons. Round 1 – Drake Tipton (Grain Valley) 23-22 won by decision over Cole Cresswell (North County) 36-12 (Dec 11-9)
- Cons. Round 1 – Aiden Morley (Ladue Horton Watkins) 51-8 won by major decision over Josh Tomich (Warrensburg) 22-20 (MD 12-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Chris Butts (Windsor (Imperial)) 35-20 won by decision over Collin Andrews (Branson) 31-9 (Dec 8-7)
170 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Timber Teague (McDonald County) 28-18 won by major decision over Treyvon Ward (St. Charles) 38-9 (MD 17-5)
- Cons. Round 1 – Lucas Watson (DeSoto) 21-11 won by fall over Ymbar Polanco (Carthage) 28-17 (Fall 2:50)
- Cons. Round 1 – Kenneth Maluia (Van Horn (Independence)) 36-15 won by major decision over John Kershman (Ft. Zumwalt South) 35-19 (MD 16-6)
- Cons. Round 1 – Ryder Kuenzel (Union) 35-18 won by medical forfeit over Jordon Irwin (Marshfield) 34-11 (M. For.)
182 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Albert Brown (McCluer) 28-15 won by fall over Jonny Goggins (Webb City) 11-21 (Fall 2:20)
- Cons. Round 1 – Alex Drmac (Ft. Zumwalt South) 33-19 won by fall over Gunnar Noud (Washington) 12-9 (Fall 2:23)
- Cons. Round 1 – David Clark (Union) 33-19 won by fall over Jackson Barnhart (Parkway West) 34-6 (Fall 2:15)
- Cons. Round 1 – Karthik Mogallapu (Rockwood Summit) 32-11 won by major decision over Callen Morley (Ladue Horton Watkins) 34-15 (MD 10-2)
195 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Jacob McKinney (Warrensburg) 35-17 won by fall over Jameson White (Hannibal) 26-28 (Fall 0:58)
- Cons. Round 1 – Michael Boehlein (Washington) 34-21 won by fall over Joshua Cox (Ft. Zumwalt South) 22-24 (Fall 1:17)
- Cons. Round 1 – Evan Brooks (Rockwood Summit) 38-6 won by fall over William Prince (Carthage) 25-23 (Fall 1:25)
- Cons. Round 1 – Landan Griggs (Sikeston) 38-6 won by fall over Patrick Andrews (Westminster Christian Academy) 17-22 (Fall 2:26)
220 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Chase Kirby (Hannibal) 30-15 won by decision over Chris Perez (Carthage) 21-22 (Dec 1-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Justin Mowry (St. Charles) 27-9 won by fall over Chase Keleman (Pacific) 14-9 (Fall 3:30)
- Cons. Round 1 – Matt Miller (Webb City) 30-12 won by decision over Aaron Maluia (Van Horn (Independence)) 39-15 (Dec 3-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jeremiah Austin (Clayton) 37-11 won by decision over Temitayo Sobamowo (Webster Groves) 24-14 (Dec 6-5)
285 Class 3
- Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Adams (Ft. Zumwalt South) 30-18 won by fall over Justin Briggs (Rolla) 34-14 (Fall 4:08)
- Cons. Round 1 – Donovan McBride (Grain Valley) 28-15 won in tie breaker – 1 over Trevor Heitsch (Pacific) 29-21 (TB-1 3-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Cody Imbierowicz (St. Charles) 40-10 won by fall over Matthew Knopp (Platte County) 30-22 (Fall 0:34)
- Cons. Round 1 – David Rowland (Sikeston) 37-18 won by decision over Brener Ocana (Carthage) 31-21 (Dec 5-2)
Round 1 (16 Man)
106 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Skyler Akers (Seckman) 46-3 won by fall over Lamar Stewart (Raytown) 27-16 (Fall 1:55)
- Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Butel (Jefferson City) 32-15 won by decision over JT Roberts (Francis Howell) 23-17 (Dec 10-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Reno (Liberty) 40-0 won by tech fall over Jalin Reese (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 33-17 (TF-1.5 4:06 (18-3))
- Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Moisen (Ozark) 30-19 won by decision over Hayden Ferrell (Holt) 26-18 (Dec 10-8)
- Champ. Round 1 – Eric Lovelace (DeSmet) 42-2 won by tech fall over Thomas Brady (Waynesville) 30-16 (TF-1.5 5:19 (19-3))
- Champ. Round 1 – J.P. Homfeld (Lindbergh) 41-6 won by fall over Coleton Tunstill (Oak Park) 28-12 (Fall 5:48)
- Champ. Round 1 – Evan Diehls (Rock Bridge) 39-7 won by tech fall over Mark Mallari (Hazelwood West) 18-18 (TF-1.5 2:26 (15-0))
- Champ. Round 1 – Korbin Shepherd (Blue Springs) 39-4 won by fall over Alec Bailey (Jackson) 44-8 (Fall 3:42)
113 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Cevion Severado (Christian Brothers College) 41-4 won by tech fall over Nathan Burns (Ft. Zumwalt North) 17-20 (TF-1.5 2:09 (22-7))
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Lynn (Liberty) 34-13 won by fall over Lorenzo Turney (Lee`s Summit) 31-8 (Fall 2:50)
- Champ. Round 1 – Josh Kyle (Francis Howell) 36-11 won by fall over Rhett Wiseman (Jackson) 33-6 (Fall 2:15)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caden Schweitzer (Lee`s Summit North) 26-19 won by fall over Jastin Robertson (Blue Springs South) 37-10 (Fall 5:56)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jake Nickols (Ozark) 17-6 won by fall over Jason Gross (Blue Springs) 22-18 (Fall 0:27)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Carson (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 41-4 won by fall over David Vance (McCluer North) 23-14 (Fall 2:37)
- Champ. Round 1 – Khyler Brewer (Staley) 52-5 won by fall over Jeremiah Wallace (Jefferson City) 22-23 (Fall 1:32)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Wrocklage (Seckman) 47-7 won by decision over Sam Schultz (Chaminade) 31-11 (Dec 7-2)
120 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Kai Orine (Seckman) 47-2 won by fall over Brandon Williams (Central (Springfield)) 31-20 (Fall 1:19)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cade Coons (Staley) 35-13 won by decision over Teddy Hickey (Ft. Zumwalt North) 41-5 (Dec 4-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jaylen Carson (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 38-5 won by fall over Hunter Lewis (Lebanon) 35-14 (Fall 3:55)
- Champ. Round 1 – Austin Cornell (Ritenour) 37-7 won by forfeit over Demetrius Trotter (North Kansas City) 44-8 (For.)
- Champ. Round 1 – Carter Smith (Holt) 7-0 won by fall over Kale Slater (Park Hill South) 25-24 (Fall 1:04)
- Champ. Round 1 – Vincent Zerban (Christian Brothers College) 28-4 won by fall over Owen Smith (Lee`s Summit West) 28-16 (Fall 1:42)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ethen Miller (Park Hill) 36-8 won by fall over Jacob Williams (Troy Buchanan) 18-11 (Fall 3:10)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Lenox (Marquette) 50-4 won by tech fall over Wyatt Snyder (Ozark) 32-16 (TF-1.5 5:52 (18-3))
126 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Malik Johnson (Christian Brothers College) 27-0 won by fall over Aedan Brady (Waynesville) 24-27 (Fall 3:59)
- Champ. Round 1 – Brandon Borlinghaus (Staley) 41-14 won in sudden victory – 1 over Evan Wasson (Timberland) 28-20 (SV-1 6-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Looney (Fox) 33-13 won by fall over Cole Roark (Lebanon) 39-10 (Fall 3:15)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kage Lenger (Liberty) 42-9 won by fall over Trevor Seely (Troy Buchanan) 29-16 (Fall 3:31)
- Champ. Round 1 – DeAndre Thomas (Blue Springs) 21-13 won by fall over Kaden Hart (Francis Howell Central) 22-10 (Fall 5:23)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Fusco (Seckman) 43-1 won by fall over Derek Lopez (Rock Bridge) 21-13 (Fall 3:28)
- Champ. Round 1 – Weston DiBlasi (Park Hill) 43-2 won by fall over Logan Prinster (Ft. Zumwalt North) 26-17 (Fall 1:19)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Lester (Eureka) 38-5 won by major decision over Hunter Ross (Lee`s Summit North) 36-16 (MD 16-4)
132 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Joshua Saunders (Christian Brothers College) 31-3 won by tech fall over Jacob Roberson (McCluer North) 31-15 (TF-1.5 3:14 (17-1))
- Champ. Round 1 – AJ Sanchez (Fort Osage) 36-10 won by decision over Riley Sundlie (Ozark) 26-25 (Dec 9-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Conedera (Timberland) 38-3 won by decision over Tyler Lowe (Seckman) 23-30 (Dec 11-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Garrett LaBelle (Raymore-Peculiar) 37-11 won by major decision over Zach Ervie (Liberty) 30-17 (MD 12-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Gaven Sax (Waynesville) 40-2 won by fall over Anthony Benito (Staley) 30-23 (Fall 2:09)
- Champ. Round 1 – Garret Kloeppel (Parkway South) 30-2 won by fall over Joel Hagemeier (Holt) 27-22 (Fall 1:57)
- Champ. Round 1 – Austin Kolvek (Park Hill) 45-6 won by fall over Jacob Waldron (Hickman) 29-22 (Fall 1:31)
- Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Godier (Francis Howell Central) 26-9 won by decision over Garner Horman (Jackson) 38-7 (Dec 7-4)
138 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Kyle Prewitt (Christian Brothers College) 36-5 won by fall over Roman Tinoco (Fort Osage) 36-13 (Fall 2:35)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jaden Duran (Lee`s Summit North) 43-9 won by fall over Robert Saunders (Francis Howell) 22-19 (Fall 5:52)
- Champ. Round 1 – Blake Berryman (Staley) 44-11 won by fall over Austin Akins (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 34-16 (Fall 1:26)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Smith (Francis Howell North) 46-4 won by decision over William Kuster (Jefferson City) 46-6 (Dec 7-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Luke Hardy (Troy Buchanan) 40-5 won by decision over Morgan Potts (Lee`s Summit West) 32-12 (Dec 7-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jett Merlo (Blue Springs) 41-6 won by major decision over Anthony Chellew (Seckman) 36-18 (MD 13-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Sean Sax (Waynesville) 46-0 won by medical forfeit over Will Chambers (Holt) 26-23 (M. For.)
- Champ. Round 1 – Bradon Vaugier (Jackson) 47-9 won by decision over Andrew Mikuls (Park Hill South) 41-13 (Dec 5-2)
145 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Wegener (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 52-2 won by decision over Parker Houck (Liberty) 30-19 (Dec 7-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Micheal Cassidy (Waynesville) 43-4 won by decision over Austin Landow (Ft. Zumwalt West) 41-7 (Dec 6-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Josh Steele (Park Hill) 32-3 won by major decision over Gavin Moore (Seckman) 28-21 (MD 13-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Ederer (Ft. Zumwalt North) 27-4 won by decision over Caleb Shields (Lebanon) 24-24 (Dec 3-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Corey Wait (Francis Howell Central) 21-3 won by fall over Jacob Moore (Lee`s Summit West) 17-6 (Fall 1:11)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Javier (Lindbergh) 43-4 won by decision over Lane Burch (Staley) 40-17 (Dec 4-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Peter Kuster (Jefferson City) 43-5 won by decision over Max Worth (Holt) 36-19 (Dec 3-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Lee Rodriguez (Fort Osage) 24-8 won by decision over Jack Sauter (Eureka) 24-22 (Dec 12-6)
152 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Will Edgar (Christian Brothers College) 28-3 won by fall over Corbin Copsey (Lee`s Summit West) 31-12 (Fall 1:53)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jeff Farris (Holt) 28-6 won by decision over Elijah Jimenez (Raytown) 39-12 (Dec 10-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Christian (Lebanon) 48-2 won by major decision over Jacob Hibbard (Kirkwood) 41-10 (MD 12-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Craig (Staley) 13-9 won by decision over Derick Buda-Smith (Ft. Zumwalt North) 40-13 (Dec 12-6)
- Champ. Round 1 – Peter Enos (Francis Howell) 46-2 won by fall over Ray Horton (Blue Springs) 23-18 (Fall 4:12)
- Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Michaels (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 28-4 won by decision over Reece Neighbors (Jefferson City) 29-10 (Dec 10-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Liggett (Francis Howell Central) 37-8 won in tie breaker – 1 over Carter Goslee (Park Hill) 30-15 (TB-1 5-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Blake Pomajzl (Smith-Cotton) 44-4 won by fall over Joe Stegall (Mehlville) 44-11 (Fall 2:56)
160 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Camacho (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 50-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ryan Howerton (Ritenour) 27-6 (SV-1 3-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Greyden Penner (Liberty) 45-2 won by fall over Adrian Castaneda (Lee`s Summit North) 33-9 (Fall 5:39)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cory Peterson (DeSmet) 42-3 won by tech fall over Micah Feliciano (Lindbergh) 30-18 (TF-1.5 3:25 (18-3))
- Champ. Round 1 – Mason Pratt (Raymore-Peculiar) 38-11 won by fall over Max Rosario (Park Hill South) 31-13 (Fall 1:02)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nick Gladkov (Ozark) 50-4 won by fall over Tanner Loveall (Liberty North) 23-9 (Fall 1:33)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Floyd (Francis Howell Central) 37-9 won by decision over Blake Fritz (Seckman) 33-18 (Dec 1-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Bret Heil (Blue Springs) 41-4 won by medical forfeit over Daniel Albrecht (Waynesville) 28-13 (M. For.)
- Champ. Round 1 – Colton Hawks (Holt) 47-4 won by major decision over Jacob Malven (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 40-16 (MD 15-5)
170 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Jalen Gayfield (Marquette) 44-5 won by decision over Geoffrey Seebeck (Francis Howell) 29-21 (Dec 9-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Blake Hopson (Park Hill) 41-9 won by decision over Tyson Albright (Ozark) 37-15 (Dec 6-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Pickering (Ft. Zumwalt North) 42-5 won by decision over Justin Singleton (Jackson) 40-14 (Dec 8-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Xavier Doolin (North Kansas City) 46-8 won by decision over Gauge Young (Smith-Cotton) 30-9 (Dec 10-7)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jeremiah Kent (Hickman) 48-0 won by tech fall over Dawson Ervie (Rockhurst) 39-11 (TF-1.5 4:17 (24-9))
- Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Kroger (Francis Howell Central) 21-16 won by decision over Luke Dickhaus (Eureka) 29-16 (Dec 7-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Rocky Elam (Staley) 57-2 won by decision over Devin Stearns (Waynesville) 20-6 (Dec 11-4)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jermey Ashlock (Seckman) 42-12 won by decision over Austin Reeves (Ft. Zumwalt West) 38-11 (Dec 7-5)
182 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – DJ Shannon (Christian Brothers College) 35-3 won by fall over Floyd Moore (Waynesville) 29-18 (Fall 0:48)
- Champ. Round 1 – Weston Klein (Francis Howell Central) 34-15 won by major decision over Brady Childers (Blue Springs South) 45-10 (MD 9-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Taylor (Ozark) 38-8 won by decision over Andrew Duke (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 20-18 (Dec 2-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Pyle (Staley) 44-11 won by decision over Jaxtin Steffeny (Timberland) 27-19 (Dec 2-1)
- Champ. Round 1 – Christian Brinkley (Hazelwood West) 33-8 won by decision over Cameron Gillespie (Park Hill South) 28-16 (Dec 6-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Kyle Dickhaus (Eureka) 36-4 won by fall over Ty Glendenning (Lebanon) 34-16 (Fall 1:18)
- Champ. Round 1 – Devin Winston (Park Hill) 42-0 won by fall over Dylan Fridrich (Francis Howell) 27-17 (Fall 0:42)
- Champ. Round 1 – Chase Stegall (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 49-4 won by decision over Clint Herrick (Raymore-Peculiar) 39-8 (Dec 7-0)
195 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Matt Gentry (Eureka) 42-5 won by decision over Shannon Stewart (Staley) 34-23 (Dec 4-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach Moore (Lee`s Summit West) 25-3 won by fall over Cole Mueller (Holt) 16-3 (Fall 0:15)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach Hazen (Blue Springs) 38-8 won by fall over Ibrahima Sy (Mehlville) 41-12 (Fall 5:34)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nate O`Neal (Ft. Zumwalt North) 28-10 won by decision over Joey Stalone (Raymore-Peculiar) 29-17 (Dec 4-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jack Flynn (Francis Howell) 44-0 won by medical forfeit over Andrew Lietold (Waynesville) 32-15 (M. For.)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jeffrey Molt (Truman) 20-7 won by injury default over Charlie Cadell (Christian Brothers College) 18-10 (Inj. 0:12)
- Champ. Round 1 – Donovan Benetti (Nixa) 48-0 won by fall over Trevor Tinker (DeSmet) 36-17 (Fall 1:02)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Sharp (Park Hill) 18-2 won by fall over Austin Wegener (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 39-14 (Fall 1:08)
220 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Logan Wells (Lindbergh) 45-4 won by fall over Shane Martin (Raymore-Peculiar) 35-14 (Fall 1:10)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nathan Odonohue (Francis Howell) 34-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jim Molt (Truman) 31-4 (SV-1 9-7)
- Champ. Round 1 – Oswaldo Garcia (Nixa) 45-6 won by decision over Jake McCollum (Eureka) 35-12 (Dec 5-3)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ikenna Enechukwu (Ruskin) 25-7 won by decision over Hunter Collins (Francis Howell North) 25-22 (Dec 6-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Simon Tesfamarian (Park Hill) 30-20 won by fall over Ben Holmes (Timberland) 15-10 (Fall 3:44)
- Champ. Round 1 – Cortez Woods (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 42-5 won by decision over Jadyn Withrow (Joplin) 32-4 (Dec 5-0)
- Champ. Round 1 – Zach Elam (Staley) 51-0 won by fall over Tim Sisson (Holt) 6-15 (Fall 0:45)
- Champ. Round 1 – Marco Perla (Marquette) 47-9 won by decision over Brandon Backues (Jefferson City) 32-5 (Dec 6-4)
285 Class 4
- Champ. Round 1 – Scott Arnold (Francis Howell Central) 37-13 won by decision over Brendan Carter (Eureka) 12-6 (Dec 6-5)
- Champ. Round 1 – Dan Mangold (Staley) 36-19 won by fall over Jacob Booe (Joplin) 32-5 (Fall 6:43)
- Champ. Round 1 – Danny Conley (Chaminade) 43-1 won by fall over Owen Leible (Jackson) 29-11 (Fall 0:50)
- Champ. Round 1 – Nate McKaye (Jefferson City) 41-9 won by decision over Ikani Tuiono (Fort Osage) 38-14 (Dec 6-2)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jace Gorn (Ozark) 42-5 won by fall over Brock Gorton (Liberty North) 22-10 (Fall 1:20)
- Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Skillington (Francis Howell) 39-11 won by fall over Lucas Osia (Lindbergh) 41-6 (Fall 4:47)
- Champ. Round 1 – Race Cottongim (Lebanon) 33-15 won by decision over Johnny Wilson (Park Hill) 28-6 (Dec 9-7)
- Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Williams (Ft. Zumwalt West) 15-3 won by decision over Joseph Johnson (Fox) 37-9 (Dec 1-0)
1st WB (16 Man)
106 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – JT Roberts (Francis Howell) 23-17 won by decision over Lamar Stewart (Raytown) 27-16 (Dec 5-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jalin Reese (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 33-17 won by fall over Hayden Ferrell (Holt) 26-18 (Fall 2:46)
- Cons. Round 1 – Thomas Brady (Waynesville) 30-16 won by decision over Coleton Tunstill (Oak Park) 28-12 (Dec 1-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Alec Bailey (Jackson) 44-8 won by fall over Mark Mallari (Hazelwood West) 18-18 (Fall 1:37)
113 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Lorenzo Turney (Lee`s Summit) 31-8 won by decision over Nathan Burns (Ft. Zumwalt North) 17-20 (Dec 11-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jastin Robertson (Blue Springs South) 37-10 won by decision over Rhett Wiseman (Jackson) 33-6 (Dec 7-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – David Vance (McCluer North) 23-14 won by decision over Jason Gross (Blue Springs) 22-18 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Sam Schultz (Chaminade) 31-11 won by fall over Jeremiah Wallace (Jefferson City) 22-23 (Fall 3:47)
120 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Teddy Hickey (Ft. Zumwalt North) 41-5 won by fall over Brandon Williams (Central (Springfield)) 31-20 (Fall 0:26)
- Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Lewis (Lebanon) 35-14 won by forfeit over Demetrius Trotter (North Kansas City) 44-8 (For.)
- Cons. Round 1 – Owen Smith (Lee`s Summit West) 28-16 won by fall over Kale Slater (Park Hill South) 25-24 (Fall 2:30)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Williams (Troy Buchanan) 18-11 won by decision over Wyatt Snyder (Ozark) 32-16 (Dec 9-2)
126 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Aedan Brady (Waynesville) 24-27 won by decision over Evan Wasson (Timberland) 28-20 (Dec 5-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Cole Roark (Lebanon) 39-10 won by fall over Trevor Seely (Troy Buchanan) 29-16 (Fall 1:26)
- Cons. Round 1 – Kaden Hart (Francis Howell Central) 23-10 won by decision over Derek Lopez (Rock Bridge) 21-14 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Ross (Lee`s Summit North) 36-16 won by fall over Logan Prinster (Ft. Zumwalt North) 26-17 (Fall 1:21)
132 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Roberson (McCluer North) 32-15 won by decision over Riley Sundlie (Ozark) 26-26 (Dec 11-6)
- Cons. Round 1 – Tyler Lowe (Seckman) 24-30 won by decision over Zach Ervie (Liberty) 30-18 (Dec 7-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Joel Hagemeier (Holt) 28-22 won by decision over Anthony Benito (Staley) 30-24 (Dec 8-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Waldron (Hickman) 30-22 won by fall over Garner Horman (Jackson) 38-8 (Fall 4:19)
138 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Roman Tinoco (Fort Osage) 37-13 won by decision over Robert Saunders (Francis Howell) 22-20 (Dec 6-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – William Kuster (Jefferson City) 47-6 won by fall over Austin Akins (Northwest (Cedar Hill)) 34-17 (Fall 3:46)
- Cons. Round 1 – Morgan Potts (Lee`s Summit West) 33-12 won by decision over Anthony Chellew (Seckman) 36-19 (Dec 6-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – Andrew Mikuls (Park Hill South) 42-13 won by forfeit over Will Chambers (Holt) 26-24 (For.)
145 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Austin Landow (Ft. Zumwalt West) 42-7 won by fall over Parker Houck (Liberty) 30-20 (Fall 4:34)
- Cons. Round 1 – Gavin Moore (Seckman) 29-21 won in sudden victory – 1 over Caleb Shields (Lebanon) 24-25 (SV-1 3-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – Lane Burch (Staley) 41-17 won by decision over Jacob Moore (Lee`s Summit West) 17-7 (Dec 3-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Max Worth (Holt) 37-19 won by fall over Jack Sauter (Eureka) 24-23 (Fall 2:54)
152 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Corbin Copsey (Lee`s Summit West) 32-12 won by decision over Elijah Jimenez (Raytown) 39-13 (Dec 5-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Derick Buda-Smith (Ft. Zumwalt North) 41-13 won by decision over Jacob Hibbard (Kirkwood) 41-11 (Dec 2-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Reece Neighbors (Jefferson City) 30-10 won by decision over Ray Horton (Blue Springs) 23-19 (Dec 7-6)
- Cons. Round 1 – Joe Stegall (Mehlville) 45-11 won by major decision over Carter Goslee (Park Hill) 30-16 (MD 13-5)
160 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Adrian Castaneda (Lee`s Summit North) 34-9 won by fall over Ryan Howerton (Ritenour) 27-7 (Fall 2:46)
- Cons. Round 1 – Max Rosario (Park Hill South) 32-13 won by fall over Micah Feliciano (Lindbergh) 30-19 (Fall 2:44)
- Cons. Round 1 – Blake Fritz (Seckman) 34-18 won by decision over Tanner Loveall (Liberty North) 23-10 (Dec 12-6)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jacob Malven (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 41-16 won by medical forfeit over Daniel Albrecht (Waynesville) 28-14 (M. For.)
170 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Tyson Albright (Ozark) 38-15 won in sudden victory – 1 over Geoffrey Seebeck (Francis Howell) 29-22 (SV-1 6-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Gauge Young (Smith-Cotton) 31-9 won by decision over Justin Singleton (Jackson) 40-15 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Dawson Ervie (Rockhurst) 40-11 won by decision over Luke Dickhaus (Eureka) 29-17 (Dec 8-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – Devin Stearns (Waynesville) 21-6 won by decision over Austin Reeves (Ft. Zumwalt West) 38-12 (Dec 5-3)
182 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Brady Childers (Blue Springs South) 46-10 won by fall over Floyd Moore (Waynesville) 29-19 (Fall 2:43)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jaxtin Steffeny (Timberland) 28-19 won by decision over Andrew Duke (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 20-19 (Dec 1-0)
- Cons. Round 1 – Ty Glendenning (Lebanon) 35-16 won by decision over Cameron Gillespie (Park Hill South) 28-17 (Dec 3-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – Clint Herrick (Raymore-Peculiar) 40-8 won by fall over Dylan Fridrich (Francis Howell) 27-18 (Fall 1:59)
195 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Cole Mueller (Holt) 17-3 won by major decision over Shannon Stewart (Staley) 34-24 (MD 13-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Joey Stalone (Raymore-Peculiar) 30-17 won by decision over Ibrahima Sy (Mehlville) 41-13 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 1 – Charlie Cadell (Christian Brothers College) 19-10 won by medical forfeit over Andrew Lietold (Waynesville) 32-16 (M. For.)
- Cons. Round 1 – Austin Wegener (Lafayette (Wildwood)) 40-14 won by fall over Trevor Tinker (DeSmet) 36-18 (Fall 4:09)
220 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Shane Martin (Raymore-Peculiar) 36-14 won by decision over Jim Molt (Truman) 31-5 (Dec 7-4)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jake McCollum (Eureka) 36-12 won by major decision over Hunter Collins (Francis Howell North) 25-23 (MD 10-1)
- Cons. Round 1 – Jadyn Withrow (Joplin) 33-4 won by fall over Ben Holmes (Timberland) 15-11 (Fall 3:35)
- Cons. Round 1 – Brandon Backues (Jefferson City) 33-5 won by fall over Tim Sisson (Holt) 6-16 (Fall 4:59)
285 Class 4
- Cons. Round 1 – Brendan Carter (Eureka) 13-6 won by fall over Jacob Booe (Joplin) 32-6 (Fall 2:07)
- Cons. Round 1 – Owen Leible (Jackson) 30-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ikani Tuiono (Fort Osage) 38-15 (SV-1 7-3)
- Cons. Round 1 – Lucas Osia (Lindbergh) 42-6 won by fall over Brock Gorton (Liberty North) 22-11 (Fall 1:57)
- Cons. Round 1 – Joseph Johnson (Fox) 38-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Johnny Wilson (Park Hill) 28-7 (SV-1 3-1)