One person dead from Missouri officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting in west-central Missouri’s Raymore has reportedly claimed the life today of a man who pointed a gun at law enforcement officials. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Belton Police Department chased a red Ford Explorer last night in response to a report of a shooting. Troopers deployed a tire deflation device – prompting the unidentified suspect to reportedly flee from the vehicle with a gun.

Authorities say he pointed the weapon at his own head, at passing vehicles and fired at a motorist. He then forced another motorist out of a car and fled in it.

Several officers followed the suspect into a neighborhood. Several news reports say the man pointed a gun at his own head and at officers – sparking troopers to fire and hit the suspect. The shooter was taken to a Kansas City hospital where he later died.

The Highway Patrol says no citizens or law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.