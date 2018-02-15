MIssourinet 6 a.m. News 2-15-2018

Top Stories: University of Kansas chemist Syed Jamal is in the Platte County jail in Kansas City after his immigration case was granted a stay. The 55-year-old Jamal was in the process of being deported to Bangladesh for overstaying his visa. He was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at his home in Lawrence, Kan. in late January. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin (pronounced TUR-gin) and a bipartisan group of Missouri mayors are supporting MoDOT’s effort aimed at getting you to wear your seatbelt and to put your phone down while driving. Tergin is part of the “Missouri Mayors United for Progress”, which supports a primary seat belt law and a ban on texting while driving.