Investigators pay visit to Missouri Capitol as part of probe into Greitens

Investigators have stopped by the Capitol offices in Jefferson City of at least two legislators to reportedly question them about Governor Eric Greitens. State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, tells Missourinet two investigators visited her office on Tuesday while she was out for a meeting. She goes on to say she’s not sure why they would be questioning her about the governor’s personal matters.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that investigators also talked with State Rep. Nate Walker, R-Kirksville. He told the newspaper the questions went beyond the scope of the governor’s infidelity.

Last month, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation about a claim that Greitens, a Republican, took a non-consensual photo of his half-nude mistress while in his St. Louis home in 2015. The woman said the governor threatened to release the picture if she told anyone about their extramarital activities.

Gardner’s spokeswoman, Susan Ryan, confirms to Missourinet that Jack Foley and William Tisaby are among the investigators working the case.

Greitens has admitted to having an affair before he became governor but maintains that he did not blackmail his mistress. Last week, the governor told reporters he has not been contacted by authorities.