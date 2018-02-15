2018 First round wrestling results for Class 1 and 2

106 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Ferrero (Whitfield) 40-9 won by fall over Jack Gearhart (St. Michael the Archangel) 30-20 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Allen (Gallatin) 24-2 won by decision over Jason Strope (Fatima) 30-11 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 48-8 won by fall over Henry Kaiser (Lutheran St. Charles) 27-23 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Wilhelm (Knob Noster) 44-5 won by fall over Nicky O`Toole (Centralia) 20-29 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Connelly (Seneca) 45-6 won by fall over Quentin Reickard (Lafayette County) 25-19 (Fall 0:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Wood (Rock Port) 34-10 won by major decision over Kaden Crane (Palmyra) 32-13 (MD 12-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Fisher (Marceline) 45-9 won by fall over Conner Pinkley (Buffalo) 25-30 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett McCutchen (Lawson) 37-11 won by fall over Owen Brotherton (Brentwood) 25-19 (Fall 1:04)

113 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Connor McAteer (Whitfield) 35-13 won by fall over Cole Whitehead (Seneca) 19-19 (Fall 0:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Tim Speer (Mid-Buchanan) 48-9 won by decision over Tyler Simpson (Lafayette County) 29-10 (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Ritter (Adrian) 42-2 won by fall over Louis Song (Brentwood) 11-19 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Fisher (Marceline) 40-11 won by fall over Noah Walters (Lawson) 19-23 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Ross Critten (Gallatin) 45-0 won by fall over Nick Williams (South Harrison) 29-22 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 1 – Tristin Benson (Hancock) 39-7 won by fall over Triston Kralicek (Diamond) 26-21 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) 45-4 won by fall over Mary Belle Harrell (Macon) 27-13 (Fall 3:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Laux (Fatima) 35-5 won by fall over Adam Runge (Lutheran St. Charles) 24-22 (Fall 1:09)

120 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Wade Raeman (Whitfield) 40-10 won by major decision over Ayden Wayne (Gallatin) 31-15 (MD 23-10)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylon Pappert (Stanberry) 24-5 won by fall over Payton Lafoy (Versailles) 31-19 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Donavan Parn (Brookfield) 42-5 won by fall over Austin Perry (Central (New Madrid County)) 24-24 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Beane (Lathrop) 48-4 won by fall over Austin Behler (Diamond) 28-17 (Fall 1:17)

Champ. Round 1 – Teague Travis (Father Tolton Catholic) 43-1 won by fall over Jeremy Wimer (Albany) 25-23 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 – Radley Reed (Penney) 37-9 won by tech fall over Blade Crook (Hancock) 33-14 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Wade (Maysville) 51-3 won by fall over Grant Smith (Seneca) 14-26 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Claypole (Richmond) 23-12 won by tech fall over Isaac Conrad (Lutheran St. Charles) 31-17 (TF-1.5 5:07 (20-5))

126 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Michael McAteer (Whitfield) 48-2 won by fall over Lucas Pemberton (Hallsville) 26-15 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Zac Braun (Lone Jack) 36-9 won by injury default over Carter Lalumia (Adrian) 35-9 (Inj. 0:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Rance Waigand (Richmond) 46-7 won by fall over Kannon Nowell (Central (New Madrid County)) 23-19 (Fall 0:55)

Champ. Round 1 – Dallas Larsen (Warsaw) 44-5 won by fall over Norman (Kyle) Sizemore (Lawson) 29-11 (Fall 3:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Bridges (Blair Oaks) 28-5 won by fall over Justin Roth (Mid-Buchanan) 39-18 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Nelson (Marceline) 30-18 won by tech fall over Keon Hollis (Sumner) 28-10 (TF-1.5 6:00 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 41-6 won by decision over Conner Johnston (Knob Noster) 41-11 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Rian Critten (Gallatin) 34-12 won by decision over Xavier Smith (Hancock) 31-14 (Dec 11-8)

132 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Jeffrey Ditter (Whitfield) 41-6 won by tech fall over Brodie Payne (Knob Noster) 36-12 (TF-1.5 1:58 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Huddleston (Hallsville) 39-9 won by decision over Kade Kennedy (Plattsburg) 25-7 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Jadon Henry (North Callaway) 47-2 won by fall over Jaren Foster (Lutheran St. Charles) 22-25 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Bowman (Richmond) 44-5 won by major decision over Creed Webster (Mid-Buchanan) 46-12 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Segar (Polo) 46-6 won by decision over Jared Eads (Maysville) 35-20 (Dec 3-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Max Roark (Seneca) 49-6 won by major decision over Ashton Wynn (Hancock) 26-7 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Drake Eychaner (North Andrew) 42-5 won by fall over Joey Livigne (Lafayette County) 26-22 (Fall 2:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Smith (Buffalo) 50-3 won by fall over Xavier Lane (Brentwood) 29-11 (Fall 1:03)

138 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Ross Arch (Palmyra) 33-1 won by fall over Hunter Hoelscher (Lone Jack) 34-16 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Skinner (Lafayette County) 40-7 won by fall over Kooper Wilson (Versailles) 41-10 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Braden Carpenter (Lawson) 26-9 won by major decision over Legend Alicea (Whitfield) 15-28 (MD 16-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Drayton Harris (Gallatin) 37-5 won by major decision over Jayden Schepker (Warsaw) 33-17 (MD 10-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Hembree (Seneca) 42-3 won by fall over Trent Rowland (Hallsville) 25-17 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Lynch (Brentwood) 27-8 won by tech fall over Conner Berry (Maysville) 32-23 (TF-1.5 4:37 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Stallo (Marceline) 21-5 won by fall over Keaton Rackley (Buffalo) 32-24 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Keith Clay (Sumner) 36-6 won by decision over Chase Davidson (Mid-Buchanan) 51-6 (Dec 7-6)

145 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Daryus Webb (Sumner) 33-3 won by fall over Gage Rush (Plattsburg) 22-12 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Dillon Young (Holden) 25-12 won by decision over Cullen Bruner (Marceline) 44-10 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Ross (Lawson) 47-3 won by fall over Gabe Corson (Gateway Science Academy) 20-10 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Luke West (Hallsville) 42-3 won by decision over Ben Thomas (Blair Oaks) 40-11 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Kolby Estes (Warsaw) 45-2 won by fall over Caleb Boyd (Gallatin) 33-14 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Wade (Maysville) 37-12 won by decision over Garrett Sheets (Principia) 29-11 (Dec 2-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Trenton Rankin (Lafayette County) 35-3 won by fall over Matthew Wuntke (Knob Noster) 43-12 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Braeden Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 53-4 won by major decision over Trey Huck (Valle Catholic) 19-21 (MD 13-2)

152 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Matt Schueddig (Whitfield) 26-23 won by fall over Trustin Schieber (Lexington) 19-15 (Fall 2:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Dayton Fields (Seneca) 46-4 won by fall over Will Engel (Albany) 36-18 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Grafton Littrell (Centralia) 48-3 won by fall over Nathan Butler (Brentwood) 25-19 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Kyler Griep (Blair Oaks) 32-10 won by fall over Cade Killingsworth (Lawson) 36-10 (Fall 4:20)

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Mauller (Father Tolton Catholic) 49-0 won by fall over Jake Williams (Mid-Buchanan) 13-7 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Thomas (Carrollton) 43-6 won by fall over Peyton Timbrook (Palmyra) 9-9 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Paul (Lathrop) 35-6 won by fall over Brandon Rogalski (Knob Noster) 38-16 (Fall 2:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Khalil Walker (Brookfield) 41-9 won by fall over Jacob Wicker (Central (New Madrid County)) 28-17 (Fall 1:36)

160 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Hatfield (Seneca) 45-10 won by decision over Ethan Hovis (Whitfield) 39-17 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Tom Crouse (Gallatin) 33-9 won by decision over Cole Gripka (Maysville) 31-16 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Jarrett Jacques (Father Tolton Catholic) 46-0 won by tech fall over TJ Lawrence (Lutheran St. Charles) 26-24 (TF-1.5 1:29 (18-2))

Champ. Round 1 – Rylan Chrisman (Marceline) 34-3 won by tech fall over Trey Schieber (Stanberry) 32-17 (TF-1.5 3:54 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Sean Emerson (Lexington) 35-7 won by fall over Brendon Arthur (Lathrop) 33-22 (Fall 5:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Chad Maupin (North Callaway) 26-7 won by fall over Conner Roberts (Palmyra) 22-16 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Cook (Lawson) 27-2 won by fall over Joseph Hilburn (Polo) 38-16 (Fall 5:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Martin (Holden) 44-3 won by fall over William Buchanan (Principia) 20-12 (Fall 2:20)

170 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Zac Russell (Whitfield) 43-9 won by fall over Bryce Ackerman (Butler) 38-16 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaegan Hubbard (Lawson) 37-7 won by decision over Elijah Harper (Penney) 25-10 (Dec 12-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Floyd Miller (Buffalo) 54-2 won by fall over Stevie Keyes (Principia) 12-14 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 – Brent Downey (Brookfield) 21-8 won by decision over Trent Strong (Maysville) 25-14 (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Bryce Lautenschalger (Lexington) 41-6 won by fall over John Shanks (Stanberry) 33-10 (Fall 3:30)

Champ. Round 1 – Peyton Seiz (Holden) 36-15 won by fall over Tayveon Brown (Brentwood) 29-11 (Fall 4:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Wright (Lathrop) 51-2 won by fall over Hunter Teeter (Marceline) 41-17 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 – Jordan Ishimura (Seneca) 20-4 won by disqualification over AJ Snow III (Lutheran St. Charles) 13-17 (DQ)

182 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Elmore (Whitfield) 41-5 won by major decision over Mark Trump (Trenton) 31-19 (MD 10-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Michael Trotter (Versailles) 45-5 won by fall over Trenton Holloway (Summit Christian Academy) 46-11 (Fall 3:12)

Champ. Round 1 – Alvaro Porras (Lexington) 22-5 won by fall over Raul Carlin (Hancock) 21-18 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 – Montgomery Mills (Father Tolton Catholic) 43-10 won by fall over Dorian Walters (Lathrop) 42-12 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Steve Elwell (Knob Noster) 50-0 won by fall over Jacob Anderson (Mid-Buchanan) 30-11 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Carson Wilkerson (Brookfield) 20-6 won by fall over Herman Jackson (Central (New Madrid County)) 25-17 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 – Kameren Jenkins (Lawson) 27-5 won in sudden victory – 1 over Pete Herrera (Buffalo) 20-13 (SV-1 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Seth Cupp (Marceline) 31-21 won by fall over Keith Smith (Cleveland NJROTC) 13-7 (Fall 1:02)

195 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Heard (Lutheran St. Charles) 43-10 won by fall over Thomas Macomber (Lathrop) 10-3 (Fall 2:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Bodine (Centralia) 43-7 won by fall over Forrest Hertzog (Holden) 30-11 (Fall 5:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Eyan Coldren (Plattsburg) 26-7 won by fall over Davonte Trotter (Hancock) 37-9 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Kale Schrader (Seneca) 47-3 won by injury default over Ian Hayden (Hallsville) 27-18 (Inj. 0:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Kodie Bellury (Knob Noster) 46-3 won by fall over Thomas Long (St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)) 16-15 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Cody Babb (Central (New Madrid County)) 23-4 won by fall over Jacob Velazquez (Mid-Buchanan) 32-18 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Jadan Whitney (Trenton) 35-5 won by major decision over Keilan Jaques (El Dorado Springs) 31-11 (MD 13-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Becker (Lawson) 33-7 won by major decision over Alex Reyes (Principia) 28-12 (MD 8-0)

220 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – William Boldt (Whitfield) 39-4 won by fall over Kane Dobson (Lexington) 25-9 (Fall 2:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Blake McClain (Plattsburg) 38-3 won by fall over Travis Stout (Holden) 26-10 (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 1 – Graydee Rains (Gallatin) 35-1 won by fall over Bowen Li (Lutheran St. Charles) 22-24 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Leath (Lone Jack) 42-4 won by fall over Jordan Delashmutt (North Callaway) 26-9 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Colten Kenady (Buffalo) 52-3 won by fall over Ethan Bowers (Lawson) 35-13 (Fall 2:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Daniel Young (Sumner) 34-6 won by decision over Kenneth Pulley (Penney) 28-9 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Brett Campbell (Summit Christian Academy) 55-0 won by fall over Jake McGough (Diamond) 12-10 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Owen (Trenton) 35-5 won by fall over Jacob Bieser (Valle Catholic) 23-18 (Fall 1:35)

285 Class 1

Champ. Round 1 – Max Darrah (Whitfield) 25-0 won by fall over Andrew Forgette (Adrian) 33-13 (Fall 1:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Jeffery Smoot (Macon) 37-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Blade Powers (Albany) 36-8 (SV-1 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Nathaniel Fauquier (Warsaw) 38-9 won by fall over Gabriel Rubio (Lutheran St. Charles) 18-12 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Payton Wallace (Lexington) 24-7 won by fall over Wyatt Callaway (Mid-Buchanan) 40-14 (Fall 1:52)

Champ. Round 1 – Brooks Baker (Brookfield) 38-1 won by fall over Michael Saucedo (Maysville) 19-18 (Fall 0:24)

Champ. Round 1 – Jay Maltbia (Central (New Madrid County)) 30-17 won by fall over Grant Durman (Seneca) 21-20 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 – Quinton Wolfe (Lathrop) 36-11 won by fall over Michael Jordan (Lafayette County) 23-14 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin McGough (Diamond) 41-13 won by fall over Richard McQuay (Brentwood) 28-14 (Fall 0:42)

106 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Dickens (Ste. Genevieve) 45-7 won by fall over Kaden Scarborough (Oak Grove) 22-23 (Fall 5:33)

Champ. Round 1 – Granite Cunningham (Bolivar) 43-5 won by major decision over Logan Blickhan (Kirksville) 28-10 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Murphy (Benton) 43-9 won by fall over Garrett Smith (Central (Park Hills)) 20-21 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Sleeth (Logan-Rogersville) 31-11 won by fall over Deshaun Smith (Moberly) 35-9 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Caswell (Fulton) 43-4 won by fall over Chase Johnson (Reeds Spring) 23-25 (Fall 1:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Bryston Pemberton (Dexter) 43-7 won by decision over Caleb Worland (Cameron) 43-17 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Joseph Semerad (Monett) 44-5 won by fall over Carter Maxwell (Mexico) 15-24 (Fall 0:19)

Champ. Round 1 – Ethan Day (Excelsior Springs) 39-1 won by fall over Dillon Witt (Sullivan) 42-11 (Fall 0:23)

113 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Nathan Geisner (Ste. Genevieve) 32-7 won by major decision over Brayan Juarez (Mexico) 29-18 (MD 14-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Kline (Clinton) 39-3 won in sudden victory – 1 over Connor Keithley (Chillicothe) 38-11 (SV-1 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Hrabovsky (Fulton) 39-0 won by fall over CJ Greene (Dexter) 22-10 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Gabriel Brandenburg (Logan-Rogersville) 40-4 won by tech fall over Will Courtney (Savannah) 38-15 (TF-1.5 4:23 (18-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Matthew Bahl (Monett) 41-5 won by fall over Connor Timmons (Benton) 27-21 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 – Adam Hellebusch (St. Francis Borgia) 34-8 won by tech fall over Luther Evans (Kirksville) 21-20 (TF-1.5 4:13 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Anthony Erickson (Oak Grove) 28-14 won in sudden victory – 1 over Zack Sokolik (Bolivar) 24-18 (SV-1 9-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Cochrum (Christian) 35-4 won by fall over Joshua Countryman (Central (Park Hills)) 19-13 (Fall 3:33)

120 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Eric Holt (Reeds Spring) 36-7 won by decision over Seth Harris (Dexter) 38-9 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Donovan Gaines (Kirksville) 28-15 won by fall over Thorin Green (Cameron) 41-18 (Fall 2:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Coons (Odessa) 45-4 won by fall over Austin Angell (Owensville) 18-23 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Damon Ashworth (Excelsior Springs) 33-12 won by fall over Elliot Holdosh (Priory) 22-25 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Zackary Boyles (Chillicothe) 29-18 won by decision over Jacob Aleshire (Moberly) 33-11 (Dec 8-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Isaiah Simmons (Eldon) 38-11 won by fall over Dalton Thompson (St. Clair) 40-9 (Fall 5:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Macwilliam (Oak Grove) 30-8 won by fall over Evan Parker (St. Charles West) 19-27 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 – Karter Brink (Monett) 49-1 won by tech fall over Dalton McNeal (Ste. Genevieve) 20-13 (TF-1.5 5:59 (16-1))

126 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Travis Waldner (Dexter) 42-4 won by decision over Jonah Gann (Logan-Rogersville) 30-10 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Colten Sewell (Chillicothe) 34-12 won by decision over Kevin Duong (Mexico) 29-15 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Joel Barrientos (Monett) 33-3 won by major decision over Ty Lewis (St. James) 35-14 (MD 11-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Scarborough (Oak Grove) 31-18 won by fall over Camron Lowry (Moberly) 19-11 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Robertson (Kirksville) 19-7 won by decision over Kade Wilmes (Maryville) 26-17 (Dec 6-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Willis (Central (Park Hills)) 35-14 won by fall over Blake Schmidt (Southern Boone) 30-6 (Fall 3:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Cristian Dixon (Benton) 42-7 won by fall over Trent Busby (St. Charles West) 23-28 (Fall 1:52)

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Moffett (Bolivar) 46-5 won by decision over Noah Juliette (Potosi) 27-4 (Dec 4-0)

132 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Mikey Crocker (St. James) 46-4 won by fall over De`on Partlow (Miller Career Academy) 8-4 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Elias Barrientos (Monett) 37-16 won by decision over Lavery Jones (Chillicothe) 42-16 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Patton (Mexico) 31-5 won by major decision over Reid Posinski (St. Francis Borgia) 28-9 (MD 11-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Jay Strausbaugh (Logan-Rogersville) 38-5 won by fall over Zane Jenkins (Cameron) 30-23 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Gross (Odessa) 46-4 won by fall over Evan Hall (Oak Grove) 16-29 (Fall 2:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Jason Landing (St. Clair) 43-3 won by fall over Jack Morgan (Moberly) 36-17 (Fall 1:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Williams (Excelsior Springs) 26-16 won by fall over Riley Hawk (Bolivar) 32-17 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Kern (Fulton) 34-9 won by decision over Grant Staffen (Ste. Genevieve) 44-12 (Dec 6-4)

138 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Hellebusch (St. Francis Borgia) 36-4 won by fall over Connor Weiss (Maryville) 26-18 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 – Gunnar Bradley (Monett) 32-11 won by decision over Tristan Morris (Moberly) 31-9 (Dec 6-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacob Mirly (Lutheran South) 40-6 won by fall over Hunter Armstrong (Benton) 36-17 (Fall 3:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Caswell (Fulton) 43-5 won by decision over Bryce Palmer (Odessa) 33-13 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Dillon Nichols (Mexico) 42-3 won by fall over Keaton Artherton (Cassville) 34-19 (Fall 3:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Kobie Blankenship (Sullivan) 46-11 won by fall over Blayde Briner (Savannah) 32-12 (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Sullivan (Pleasant Hill) 45-7 won by decision over Blake Howard (Kirksville) 35-13 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Thomas Henderson (St. James) 46-9 won by tech fall over Thomas Ross (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 25-11 (TF-1.5 4:58 (18-2))

145 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Jared Humbolt (Ste. Genevieve) 49-5 won by fall over Dylan Scarborough (Oak Grove) 14-19 (Fall 0:32)

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Malizzi (Odessa) 40-8 won by fall over Brandon Siebert (Orchard Farm) 28-17 (Fall 3:40)

Champ. Round 1 – Dane Millsap (Excelsior Springs) 30-12 won by decision over Austin Harris (Potosi) 20-17 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Brant Whitaker (Boonville) 43-4 won by fall over Brandon Carbray (St. Charles West) 46-9 (Fall 2:10)

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Hampton (Bolivar) 36-15 won by fall over Luke Vitt (Moberly) 38-10 (Fall 3:53)

Champ. Round 1 – Dustin Jahnsen (Owensville) 37-11 won by fall over Kayne Lamison (Cameron) 45-19 (Fall 3:06)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Campbell (Logan-Rogersville) 42-6 won by major decision over Blayne Wieberg (Mexico) 15-24 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Dean Foster (Savannah) 30-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Mason Keena (Dexter) 27-21 (SV-1 6-4)

152 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Ryan Herman (St. Clair) 44-1 won by fall over Charlie Pumel (Boonville) 31-6 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Laudwig (Kirksville) 23-18 won by fall over Dawson Wheeler (Chillicothe) 29-24 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 1 – Austin Magnuson (Osage) 35-2 won by decision over Blaine Schoenfeld (Owensville) 29-21 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Daylyn Snelling (Center) 37-8 won by fall over Jacob Ottenlips (Christian) 32-12 (Fall 1:47)

Champ. Round 1 – Clark Rogers (Winfield) 42-6 won by fall over River Sisk (Lafayette (St. Joseph)) 28-14 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 – Vincent Monarca (Odessa) 32-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Ian Kilburn (Sullivan) 17-7 (SV-1 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Ehrhardt (Savannah) 48-1 won by fall over Clark Freeman (Moberly) 25-20 (Fall 1:23)

Champ. Round 1 – Daryin Sharp (Bolivar) 42-4 won by fall over Jaydee Vick (Potosi) 29-18 (Fall 4:47)

160 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Vinny Vitale (Mexico) 16-12 won by decision over Alec McCormick (Sullivan) 40-17 (Dec 9-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Jake Evinger (Odessa) 30-12 won by fall over Danny Gibbs (Cameron) 33-19 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Hachtel (St. Charles West) 43-12 won by fall over William Mayberry (Central (Park Hills)) 24-21 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Burks (Bolivar) 48-5 won by fall over Dylan Young (Excelsior Springs) 19-16 (Fall 3:17)

Champ. Round 1 – Trenton Dillon (Eldon) 22-0 won by tech fall over John Liberto (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 25-20 (TF-1.5 5:14 (20-5))

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Slater (Moberly) 41-9 won by fall over Tanner Rector (Owensville) 28-10 (Fall 4:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Noah Sears (Oak Grove) 25-15 won by decision over Chase Thompson (Pleasant Hill) 37-18 (Dec 13-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Mulligan (John Burroughs) 32-6 won by tech fall over Zach Woodson (St. James) 23-19 (TF-1.5 3:33 (20-5))

170 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Evan Shetley (Sullivan) 45-3 won by major decision over Vin Kriegshauser (Kirksville) 31-13 (MD 14-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Goade (Cassville) 35-16 won by fall over Alex Barker (Benton) 30-22 (Fall 5:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Kellen Ekern (Mexico) 46-1 won by fall over Daniel Schimdt (Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau)) 26-15 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Hansken (Odessa) 22-11 won by decision over Eddie Omecene (St. Pius X (Kansas City)) 29-10 (Dec 5-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Johnson (Reeds Spring) 27-2 won by fall over Isaac Washburn (Chillicothe) 27-16 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 1 – Brendan Noack (St. Charles West) 35-16 won by fall over Cole Petty (St. James) 27-15 (Fall 3:26)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Sanders (Maryville) 36-5 won by fall over Nolan Miller (Pleasant Hill) 16-4 (Fall 4:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Greg Rolwes (Priory) 43-4 won by fall over Ty Brown (Ste. Genevieve) 30-25 (Fall 1:51)

182 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Wade Hahn (Ste. Genevieve) 11-1 won by fall over Garrett Schick (Pleasant Hill) 17-19 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Bristol (Fulton) 33-11 won by fall over Wyatt Burnett (Cameron) 23-19 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Dawson Brandt (Eldon) 50-8 won by medical forfeit over Nick Wilson (St. James) 24-14 (M. For.)

Champ. Round 1 – Joel Martin (Oak Grove) 35-13 won by fall over Tristan Hachtel (St. Charles West) 40-13 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 – Kyler Guthrie (Moberly) 35-1 won by fall over Genesis Ballinger (Center) 25-22 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 1 – Jadon Harrison (Affton) 37-9 won by fall over Adam Guenther (Nevada) 35-21 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Kayde Burton (Chillicothe) 47-4 won by fall over Louis Rolwes (Priory) 29-10 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 1 – Jett Featherson (Dexter) 36-8 won by decision over Colby Wilson (Odessa) 28-19 (Dec 7-4)

195 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Turnbough (Potosi) 38-0 won by fall over Jacob Search (Maryville) 25-23 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Wesley Merriman (Monett) 36-11 won by decision over Jason Kemp (John Burroughs) 24-6 (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Curtis Weston (Benton) 42-3 won by fall over Tyler Jenkins (Ste. Genevieve) 31-23 (Fall 0:14)

Champ. Round 1 – Kaden Dillon (Eldon) 43-12 won by decision over Hale Fuemmeler (Mexico) 32-16 (Dec 6-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Chance Richards (Moberly) 46-3 won by fall over Ryan Edenburn (Pleasant Hill) 15-10 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Herman (St. Clair) 36-8 won by fall over Dalan Myers (Cameron) 40-26 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Barrett Beaird (Logan-Rogersville) 39-6 won by fall over Nathan Abad (Priory) 26-19 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Moore (Owensville) 31-13 won by decision over Tolin Lewis (Oak Grove) 19-22 (Dec 5-3)

220 Class 2

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Hale (Ste. Genevieve) 38-15 won by fall over Grant Arcano (Clinton) 19-23 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Turner (Mexico) 37-10 won by tech fall over Craig Robinson (Central Academy Of Excellence) 26-8 (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Gabe Rumbaoa (Boonville) 29-3 won by fall over Kalub Evans (Potosi) 18-19 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 – Dalton Bingman (Priory) 38-9 won by fall over Jacob Dowell (Benton) 38-13 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Gillespie (Kirksville) 44-6 won by fall over Andrew Neeley (Cameron) 26-13 (Fall 0:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Drake Ortiz (St. James) 38-8 won by major decision over Dominic Lawrence (Southern Boone) 26-11 (MD 13-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Curd (Oak Grove) 36-1 won by fall over Jarrett Kinder (Moberly) 31-18 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Richards (St. Clair) 43-1 won by fall over Caleb Longobardi (Nevada) 29-7 (Fall 3:19)

285 Class 2