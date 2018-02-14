STLCards officially announce Bud Norris’ addition

The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that they have signed free-agent right-handed pitcher Bud Norris to a one-year contract, and that he will be in the Cardinals Major League Spring Training Camp that opens today with the first workout for pitchers and catchers.

Norris, 32, appeared in a career single-season high 60 games (57 in relief) for the Los Angeles Angels last season, and led the Halos with 19 saves, ranking 10th among American League closers. The 6-0, 215-pound veteran of nine Major League seasons owns a career mark of 68-84 with a 4.49 ERA in 291 games (188 starts) with Houston (2009-13), Baltimore (2013-15), San Diego (2015), Atlanta (2016), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016) and the Angels (2017).

Norris’ 19 saves last season were the first of his career, as he converted 19 of 23 opportunities. He fanned 74 batters in 62.0 innings pitched, posting the best strikeout/9 IP ratio (10.7) of his career. After securing his first career save on April 22, Norris recorded monthly highs with five saves in April, May and July and he had three saves of at least four outs. Norris had two stints (June 19-July 1 and August 27 to Sept. 6) on the disabled list last season due to right knee inflammation, but returned to pitch in six games down the stretch, including starts in his final two appearances of the season.

Known by Cardinals fans for his early career success against the Redbirds (7-2, 2.17 ERA in first 11 career meetings), Norris is a lifetime 8-7, 3.44 ERA against St. Louis, including a 4-5, 4.55 mark in 10 career games (9 starts) at Busch Stadium III.