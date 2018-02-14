Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-14-18

Top Stories: The debate continues over whether or not St. Louis Board of Alderman should allow people in the city to legally possess up to two ounces of marijuana without legal consequences. KMOV reports there was disagreement at a Tuesday night board meeting over whether the state could override. The bill’s sponsor says she hopes the bill will free up St. Louis police to fight other crime. a city ordinance legalizing pot. And Two bills in the Missouri legislature look to stiffen penalties for swatting after a swat team killed an innocent Kansas man in December. Sheldon Lineback with the Missouri Police Chiefs Association says swatting is a drain on law enforcement personnel as well as a threat to public safety.