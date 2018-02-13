Mizzou women have no trouble at Arkansas

The 13th ranked Mizzou Women improved to (20-5, 8-4) jumping out quickly at Arkansas to win 84-58 on Monday night in Fayetteville.

Four different Tigers scored in double figures with 31 points from the bench.

Mizzou reached 20-win season for the third season in a row, something that hasn’t been accomplished since 1984-1987.

Sophie Cunningham led Mizzou with 18 points. Jordan Frericks added 15 points and eight rebounds while Jordan Chavis and Hannah Schuchts added 12 points and 10 points off the bench, respectively.

Earlier in the day the Tigers learned they moved up two spots in the rankings.

Mizzou continues its road trip with a matchup at Auburn on Thursday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. Mizzou then hosts No. 11 Tennessee Sunday at 1 p.m. for its annual Play4Kay Pink Out game at Mizzou Arena.