Mizzou holds off A & M for fifth straight win

Kassius Robertson scored 16 points to lead four Tigers in double figures as Mizzou held off a late flurry by Texas A & M for a 62-58 win on Tuesday evening at Mizzou Arena. The victory was the Tigers fifth in a row to improve to 18-8 and 8-5 in SEC play.

Mizzou led by as many as 14 with just under ten minutes to play, but the Aggies started to mount a late comeback. A & M finished on a 19-10 run and cut the Tigers lead to 59-58 with 1:20 to play on a DJ Hogg bucket. Jeremiah Tilmon hit one of two free throws for a two-point lead.

With 16 seconds remaining, Jordan Geist’s inbounds pass was stolen by Admon Gilder, but Robert Williams missed a short jumper that would have tied the game. Jontay Porter sunk two free throws to seal the game.