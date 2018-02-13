Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-13-18

Missourinet

Top Story:  A Missouri House committee is still tracking progress within the state’s prison system after a scandal last year revealed a culture of fear, intimidation and retaliation among employees and more than $7 million in lawsuit payouts.

 