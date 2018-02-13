Manhunt underway in southeast Missouri for escaped work release inmate

A search is underway for Jacob Dylan Martin, 22, who walked away this morning shortly after 10 a.m. from a Department of Transportation work release site near southeast Missouri’s Patton. Local law enforcement and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are working to apprehend the minimum-security inmate from Potosi Correctional Center.

Martin is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and 164 lb. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Residents are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Missouri State Highway Patrol if they see him.

The Farmington Correctional Center K-9 unit has been dispatched, and the Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been activated.

Martin is serving a five-year sentence for two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, and theft/stealing in Franklin County as well as a concurrent three-year sentence for attempted first-degree tampering in Marion County. He has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, shoplifting and resisting arrest.

This is the second incident in the last few weeks involving a prison inmate fleeing. On January 25, John Long walked away from the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. He was captured earlier this month.