Robertson named SEC player of the week

Mizzou’s Kassius Robertson, who averaged 24.5 points, 4.5rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins at Ole Miss and over Mississippi State, was named SEC Player of the Week.

Robertson helped secure the Tigers’ first-ever four-game SEC winning streak, with a season-high 27 points at Ole Miss and 22 points in the overtime victory over Mississippi State. He led Mizzou in scoring hitting five three-pointers in both wins. His efforts against the Rebels and Bulldogs were his sixth and seventh 20-point games in conference play, bringing his total to 10 for the overall season.

Robertson and the Tigers host Texas A & M on Tuesday at 6 p.m.