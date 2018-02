Sunday’s Mizzou Women’s Basketball game at Arkansas was postponed and has been moved to Monday, Feb. 12, at 6 p.m. CT in Fayetteville, Ark.

The postponement was due to travel issues as icy conditions prevented the Tigers from safely traveling to Arkansas.

Arkansas is working with the SEC Network to televise Monday’s game on SEC Network Plus. Fans who had tickets to Sunday’s game will be allowed to use those for Monday’s game.