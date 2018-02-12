Mizzou softball wraps up first weekend with a 2-3 record

Mizzou Softball lost a second consecutive close game, 3-1 to Oregon State Sunday in its Kajikawa Classic finale. The Tigers’ offense was limited to one run on three hits, but had ample scoring opportunities late in the game. Mizzou stranded two runners in both the fifth and sixth inning.

Mizzou Softball dropped a pair of Top-25 matchups Saturday. The Tigers lost 14-2 (five innings) to No. 3 Oregon in game one and lost 6-3 to No. 21 Oklahoma State in their nightcap.

After the opening the season with wins against UTEP and Cal-State Northridge on Friday, Mizzou dropped three straight to finish the weekend 2-3.