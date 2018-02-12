Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-12-2018

Top Stories: Republican State Representative Elijah Haahr of Springfield is one of roughly 20 elected officials from around the country traveling to Washington, D.C., as part of President Donald Trump’s unveiling of his infrastructure plan. The News-leader reports Haahr will be advocating for the completion of the Interstate-49 corridor between Arkansas and Missouri. And An immigrant living in Missouri says her family is extra cautious since President Trump ended a program last year that lets foreigners temporarily live in the U.S. When immigration work begins today in the U.S. Senate, Diana hopes Congress will support a pathway to citizenship for the 1.8-million immigrants known as Dreamers.