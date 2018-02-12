About 5,000 Missouri Tyson Foods workers to get bonuses

Most of Missouri’s 5,800 Tyson Foods workers are expected to get one-time bonuses the week of February 26. According to a company press release, eligible full-time workers will receive $1,000, and eligible part-time staff will receive $500.

Corporate spokesperson Worth Sparkman tells Missourinet team members who have not yet reached 90 days of service as of February 8 and who will eventually become eligible for the one-time bonus can expect payment in May.

The company operates five plants in Missouri – in Dexter, Noel, Monett, Sedalia and St. Joseph.

Tyson President and CEO Tom Hayes the bonuses are in response to more than $300 million in savings from a federal tax package passed by Congress in December. The plan included a corporate tax reduction from 35% to 21%.

“These employees are the backbone of our business and we’re happy to show them our appreciation,” says Hayes.

Additionally, the company says it will also enhance training, education and development opportunities available to all team members. Initiatives include helping new workers with life skills, like English as a Second Language and General Educational Development (GED) classes. Tyson also plans to accelerate its capital improvement projects.