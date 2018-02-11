Lincoln Day is a Missouri state holiday

Monday is Lincoln Day, which is a Missouri and county holiday.

Lincoln Day is one of 12 Missouri state holidays. It’s a county holiday as well.

Most Missouri state and county offices will be closed Monday, in observance of the holiday. County courthouses will be closed as well.

Emergency services such as police and fire are operating on Monday, as are county Sheriff’s departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

While it’s a state holiday, the Missouri House and Senate will be in session on Monday.

Both chambers will gavel-in at 4 p.m. in Jefferson City.

Lincoln Day is not a federal holiday.

Abraham Lincoln served as America’s 16th President, from 1861 until he was assassinated in 1865.

Lincoln led the United States through the Civil War and pushed the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery.