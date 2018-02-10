Mizzou survives 2nd half collapse to top Miss. St in OT

The Missouri Tigers led by 12 points with 1:37 to play in the 2nd half, the third time in the game the lead was extended that high. Mississippi State rallied to force overtime, but Mizzou won 89-85 in overtime to improve to 17-8, 6-6 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs scored the final 12 points of regulation, turning up the full-court press on Missouri. Lamar Peters stole the ball from Kassius Robertson and hit a three-pointer with 25 seconds left. The Tigers turned it over three times in that final stretch and finished with 12 for the game.

Robertson finished with 22. Jordan Geist scored 17, Jordan Barnett had 15 and Jontay Porter added 10 for Mizzou.

It was the third-annual “Rally for Rhyan” game at Mizzou Arena. Seven-year-old Rhyan Loos, the daughter of former Missouri assistant coach and current Mizzou athletic official Brad Loos, has been battling neuroblastoma brain cancer. Dad told the crowd at halftime that her tests have shown no sign of cancer for the last year. Mizzou announced that more than $60,000 was raised. The Tigers are now 3-0 in “Rally for Rhyan” Games