NHL Commish on All-Star game. “When St. Louis gets the game…not if”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was in St. Louis on Thursday before the Blues game with the Colorado Avalanche. Speaking with Blues play-by-play announcer Chris Kerber for a KMOX-AM podcast, Bettman said it was just a matter of time before the city hosted an NHL All-Star Game.

The city already proved to the NHL that they could host a premier event, when the Blues hosted the Chicago Blackhawks for the NHL’s Winter Classic Series at Busch Stadium on January 2, 2017. Team owner Tom Stillman, with the help from the city of St. Louis, pushed through phase one renovations of Scottrade Center, which included a new ice surface and updated scoreboards. More upgrades will continue for the arena…all key pieces for Bettman to assure fans that at some point in the near future, St. Louis will host another premier event for the league.

To hear the full conversation between Bettman and Kerber, click here.