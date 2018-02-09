MoDOT advises Missourians to stay home Friday night and Saturday, if possible

With winter weather heading to the Show-Me State Friday night and Saturday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging you to use caution and to drive for conditions if you must travel this weekend.

MoDOT spokeswoman Sally Oxenhandler says crews will be out tonight (Friday) and Saturday monitoring road conditions.

“We have been treating in advance of the storm and we will stay out until the storm leaves the area and we get roads back to near normal conditions,” Oxenhandler says.

Oxenhandler warns drivers to be aware of possible unexpected weather changes and road conditions.

“We just advise folks if they can stay home, we know that’s not always possible,” says Oxenhandler. “So if they do have to travel, we always encourage them to allow extra time for their travels, plan ahead.”

MoDOT notes snow accumulations of one to four inches are expected in northern Missouri, with possible ice and freezing rain in parts of southern Missouri.

The agency encourages you to check the department website or to call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT for updated road conditions.

That phone number is answered 24-7.

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis says patchy freezing drizzle is possible Friday night in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas. They also expect freezing drizzle in mid-Missouri on Saturday, along with a chance of snow into Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis also says light freezing rain is possible Saturday in the St. Louis region, with a chance of light snow on Sunday morning.

The ice chances increase in southeast Missouri communities like Farmington, which could receive .10 to .15″ of ice.