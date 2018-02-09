Mizzou women top Kentucky

Junior guard Sophie Cunningham scored 29 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from behind the arc as the 15th ranked Tiger women topped Kentucky 83-78 on Thursday night at Mizzou Arena.

Cunningham’s 29 points are the most she has scored in an SEC game this season. This follows up Cierra Porter’s 27 point night against Florida earlier this week.

Porter finished with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Fredricks went for 15 and 9.

The Tigers led comfortably throughout the game, Kentucky closing to seven early in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers hit 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Mizzou improves to 19-5, 7-4 and plays at Arkansas on Sunday. The Tigers beat the Razorbacks, 88-54, at Mizzou Arena earlier this season.