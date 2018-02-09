Big second period leads Blues to past Avs

Brayden Schenn scored a pair of goals as the Blues slammed the Avalanche 6-1 at Scottrade Center. The Blues exploded in the second period, scoring four of their six goals. Ivan Barbashev, Kyle Brodziak, Alex Pietrangelo and Paul Stastny added goals for St. Louis. The Blues have won seven of their last 10 as they improved to 33-20-and-3.

>>Blues Visit Jets Tonight

The Blues are right back on the ice tonight as they head north of the border to take on the Jets in Winnipeg. St. Louis is currently third in the Central Division with 69 points. Winnipeg is just ahead of the Blues with 73. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.