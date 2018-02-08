Southwest Missouri dog and pony become famous

The hottest dog and pony show on the internet hails from southwest Missouri. Callie Schenker of Bolivar recorded a video of her neighbor’s dog riding on her small pony – sparking the video to go viral on Facebook.

“In the video, you can kind of hear my kiss-y voice, and I was trying to get the pony to move, and that was what was kind of the killer in the video for us, was that whenever the pony moved that the dog actually rode him away.”

The short video has received more than five million hits on social media.

Schenker tells Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia the dog is always poking around their rural neighborhood.

“It’s kind of hard to always be irritated with him whenever he’s always doing funny stunts like that but that’s the first I’ve ever actually seen him on the pony,” she says.

Schenker says a flood of friend requests has prompted her to start a Facebook page for Cricket the One-Eyed Wonder Pony.

“He’s got a very human-like personality,” says Schenker. “He’s always into something. He’s the funniest little pony. He gets along fine with just his one eye.”

Schenker says she’s never seen the dog ride her pony before. Despite some critics, she says the dog and pony show is not staged.

To see the video, click here. Video courtesy of ViralSnare.

By Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia