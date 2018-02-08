Several Republicans filibuster Missouri Senate all night long over contentious utility bill

Several Republicans filibustered the Missouri Senate well into Thursday morning over legislation they claim is a hand-out to investor owned utilities.

At one point, Senators’ Doug Libla of Poplar Bluff and Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph chanted together as they criticized the monopoly status of the states three regulated power companies, Ameren Missouri, KCP&L and Empire District.

Libla: “The already own the golden goose, not just Ameran, but the other two monopoly utilities we got. They already own the golden goose.” Schaaf: “I know, and they want more.” Libla: “And the goose goes”…(Both Senators together) “Ca-ching, ca-ching, cai-ching, ching, ching, ca-ching, ching, ching, ching”.

The Senators often targeted various fellow Republicans, including Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard of Joplin, for favoring a bill that is opposed by numerous large employers in their districts.

Senator Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph criticized the chamber for focusing on the utility measure instead of legislation that most Republicans agree would slash wages on public works projects.

“How come prevailing wage isn’t the bill that we’re right here negotiating right now,” said Schaaf. “But no, we have to do a bill for Ameren, which has given $1.2 million to the politicians in this building.”

Schaaf later corrected himself, noting Ameren contributed more than $800,000, while the other two utilities donated the balance of the $1.2 million.

At another point during the all night session, Senator Schaaf appeared to threaten to “blow up” the chamber if its GOP leadership used a technical maneuver to end the filibuster.

Republican Senators’ Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring and Gary Romine of Farmington also played roles in the marathon which was still going after 7 a.m. Thursday.