Mizzou baseball picked for 6th in SEC East. Misner named 2nd Team All-SEC

Florida has been picked to win the 2018 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches in the preseason poll released Thursday. Florida, the defending NCAA champion, received 12 first place votes, while Arkansas and Texas A&M had one each. The Gators were predicted to win the SEC Eastern Division, with Mizzou baseball being selected for 6th.

Tigers first basemen Kameron Misner, of Poplar Bluff, was named a 2nd Team All-SEC selection. Some of the highlights from his freshman season in 2017 include:

-Was a middle-of-the-order threat for Mizzou all year as a freshman, turning in one of the best seasons for a true freshman hitter in recent memory

-Hit seven homers, the most home runs by a Mizzou freshman since Trevor Coleman in 2007

-His .282 average on the year was the best for a Mizzou freshman since Brett Bond hit .294 in 2015 while he joined Chris Cornelius as the first Mizzou freshman to drive in more than 30 runs in a season since 2010

-Added 12 doubles, one triple and seven homers while driving in 34 runs and scoring 39 runs

-Stole a team-high 17 bases on the year, a mark that ranked fourth in the SEC after the SEC Tournament

-Stole a career-high three bases against Illinois-Chicago (3/4) and registered a stolen base in five consecutive games from March 10-March 17

The 2018 regular season for SEC teams begins Feb. 16, with conference play set to begin March 16.

2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida – 91

2. Kentucky – 74

3. Vanderbilt – 72

4. South Carolina – 50

5. Georgia – 41

6. Missouri – 32

7. Tennessee – 25

Western Division

1. Arkansas – 90

2. Texas A&M – 72

3. Ole Miss – 62

4. LSU – 59

5. Mississippi State – 44

6. Auburn – 38

7. Alabama – 20

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Arkansas (1), Texas A&M (1)

2018 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Grant Koch, Arkansas

1B: Julian Infante, Vanderbilt

2B: Cobie Vance, Alabama

SS: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M

3B: Jonathan India, Florida

OF: Antoine Duplantis, LSU

OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky

OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Michael Curry, Georgia

SP: Brady Singer, Florida

SP: Casey Mize, Auburn

RP: Michael Byrne, Florida

Second Team

C: JJ Schwarz, Florida

1B: Kameron Misner, Missouri

2B: Luke Becker, Kentucky

SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas

3B: George Janca, Texas A&M

OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas

OF: Zach Watson, LSU

OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina

DH/UTL: JJ Schwarz, Florida

SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky

SP: Blaine Knight, Arkansas

RP: Dallas Woolfolk, Ole Miss