Kim Anderson on his first game back at Central Missouri “It was cool…I’m glad it’s over” (AUDIO)

A buzzer beater from senior Spencer Reaves gave No. 25 Central Missouri Mules Basketball a win over former coach Kim Anderson as the Mules survived a late second half rally by the Pittsburg State Gorillas in an 87-85 final.

Coach Anderson said it was cool to return, but also felt a little trying to get into the building. He was also glad the game was over.

Anderson says he has not had a chance to follow Mizzou this season…which is understandable. He has his own team to coach.

The Gorillas are 13-10, and 6-8 in MIAA conference play.