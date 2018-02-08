Frontier Airlines adds cheap introductory flights between Denver, Branson

Introductory fares starting at $29 each way are on sale now for non-stop flights between Branson and Denver International Airport. Frontier Airlines says it plans to offer direct service between Denver and the Branson Airport starting in June.

“We are thrilled to help reduce the cost of flying to and from the Branson area and the Ozark region via the convenient Branson Airport,” says Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We are proud to be the only airline to offer ultra-low fares to and from Denver.

“Having Frontier Airlines provides visitors the ability to conveniently and affordably get to Branson from Denver and beyond,” says Jeff Seifried, President of the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB. “We appreciate Frontier Airlines’ confidence in the broad appeal of the Branson tourism market.”

Denver-based Frontier flies one the youngest fleet in the industry of Airbus A320 Family jet aircraft, with nearly 200 more new planes on order.

Flights are available for purchase now at flyfrontier.com

By Jason Rima of Missourinet affiliate KTTS in Springfield