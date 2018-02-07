Robertson leads #Mizzou back from slow start at Ole Miss

Kassius Robertson scored 27 points, including five three-pointers, as Mizzou pulled away from the Ole Miss Rebels on an 8-2 down the stretch for a 75-69 road win.

Jontay Porter had 18 points and 13 rebounds as Tigers get back above .500 in SEC play (16-8, 6-5) with their third consecutive win. Kevin Puryear and Jordan Geist added 12 and 10 points.

Robertson and Mizzou’s first points came 4:55 into the game after Ole Miss started with an 11-0 lead.

The Tigers tied the game at 17-17 at the 10:02 mark and led by as many as 12 with 2:31 to play on a Cullen VanLeer made three point jumper to make it a 38-26 game, capping a 38-15 run by the Tigers since the Rebels early lead.

Mizzou and Ole Miss traded six more ties and four more lead changes before Missouri’s defense made three crucial defensive stops late.

The Tigers were 17 of 20 (85 percent) from the free throw line, including 14 of 17 (82 percent) in the second half.