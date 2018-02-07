Northwest Missouri IT company to hire 600 workers

Missourinet

Kansas City health information technology company Cerner plans to add 600 people to its workforce. The business credits the job expansion to a GOP-led tax plan passed in December by Congress that reduces the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. Cerner reports an income benefit of $115 million from the law.

The new jobs will primarily be in managed Information Technology, and revenue services.

The multi-billion dollar company is also building the next phase of its $4.5 billion Innovations Campus to support its Works businesses, which covers software engineering and digitizing of health records.