Northwest Missouri IT company to hire 600 workers

Kansas City health information technology company Cerner plans to add 600 people to its workforce. The business credits the job expansion to a GOP-led tax plan passed in December by Congress that reduces the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. Cerner reports an income benefit of $115 million from the law.

The new jobs will primarily be in managed Information Technology, and revenue services.

The multi-billion dollar company is also building the next phase of its $4.5 billion Innovations Campus to support its Works businesses, which covers software engineering and digitizing of health records.