Missouri prosecutor seeks death penalty against accused cop killer

A man accused of killing a west-central Missouri police officer in August could face the death penalty. A notice has been filed by Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Shields seeking the highest penalty against 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, who has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael, Jr.

McCarthy is suspected of opening fire and shooting Michael during a traffic stop in front of the Henry County Library.

Shields tells KDKD/KXEA News that McCarthy has two serious assault convictions that date back to 1998 and 2002 in New Hampshire.

McCarthy is still at the Henry Co. Jail and has asked for a change of judge and venue for his trial. Co-defendants Jacob Johnson is also at the jail while William and Brandie Noble have bonded out.

By David Lee of Missourinet radio affiliate KDKD in Clinton