Legislation would recognize Grammy Award winner who grew up in Missouri

The Missouri House Transportation Committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday morning in Jefferson City on a state lawmaker’s bill to rename a portion of a northern Missouri highway for Grammy Award winner Rhonda Vincent.

State Rep. Nate Walker, R-Kirksville, is scheduled to present his bill to the committee. It would designate a portion of Business Highway 63 in Adair County as the “Bluegrass Queen Rhonda Vincent Highway.”

Rhonda Vincent was born in Kirksville and was raised in the nearby community of Greentop.

Published reports note she’s a seven-time Grammy nominee, and won the Grammy Award for best bluegrass album in 2018.

Missourinet Trenton affiliate KTTN Radio (FM 92.3) reports Rhonda Vincent and her band “The Rage” will perform March 10 at Truman State University in Kirksville, to help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rotary Club of Kirksville.

House Transportation Committee Chairman State Rep. Bill Reiboldt, R-Neosho, tells Missourinet the committee is expected to approve the bill next week.