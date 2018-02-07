Blues throw out a clunker against the Wild

The St. Louis Blues jumped out to a 1-0 lead early, but the Minnesota Wild scored the next six goals in a 6-2 win at Scottrade Center. Marcus Foligno snapped a 1-1 tie in a three-goal first period for Minnesota. Mikko Koivu put Minnesota up two with a power-play tally. Jason Zucker and Eric Staal had a goal and an assist each as the Wild who won for the seventh time in 10 games.

The Blues have been playing well, but Mike Yeo was not pleased to see the wheels come off in a division game. Check out our feature “Yeo, what’s up?”

Jaden Schwartz scored 45 seconds into the game for St. Louis and Dmitrij Jaskin closed out the scoring in the third. The Blues have lost two of their last three games.

“No one wants to play like this,” St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko said. “We’re trying hard. I know it’s not enough. It’s on us to find out what’s going on.”