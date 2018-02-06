Sophie Cunningham named to Wooden Award late season Top 20

Mizzou Women’s Basketball forward Sophie Cunningham has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20, and is a front-runner for the honor that goes to the nation’s top collegiate player.

Cunningham is averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game for the 15th ranked Tigers. Cunningham leads the SEC in free throw percentage (min. 75 attempts), shooting 84.9 percent at the line. In conference play, she is averaging 17.2 points per contest while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. She has now reached 20 points in a game on 30 different occasions in her career.

Cunningham is the only player in the nation this season shooting at least 84 percent from the free throw line, 44 percent from the three-point range and 54 percent from the field.

Cunningham ranks 11th on Mizzou’s all-time scoring list with 1,386 points.