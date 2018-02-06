Porter has career night as #Mizzou holds off Florida

Cierra Porter tied a career high 27 points and as matched season-highs in three pointers, assists and offensive rebounds as the 15th ranked Mizzou women held off Florida 66-64 Monday evening at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak and improve to 9-2 at home.

Jordan Frericks scored 14 points in the second half to finish with 18. Overall, Porter and Frericks combined for 45 points, which were the most ever in a single game by the duo. With the victory, the Tigers stay undefeated in the all-time series against the Gators, improving to 7-0 vs. Florida.