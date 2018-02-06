MoDOT warns about additional snow and ice that will impact Missouri on Tuesday (AUDIO)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is urging you to slow down Tuesday, with additional snow and ice heading to the Show-Me State.

MoDOT spokesman Matt Hiebert tells Missourinet precipitation should begin falling in mid-Missouri Tuesday afternoon.

“What we’re (MoDOT) urging people to do is to drive for the conditions,” Hiebert says. “We want them to slow down and give themselves plenty of braking distance as well.”

MoDOT says snow is expected in northern Missouri today, with accumulations of one to three inches. Areas around and south of I-44 could receive freezing rain and ice.

“But it’s going to continue at least through midnight tonight,” says Hiebert. “Our crews will be all over the state working through the night treating and plowing roads.”

Hiebert also reminds you to stay back at least 100 feet behind snow plows that are spreading salt.

“That’s just for safety reasons and it gives the salt the ability to be spread properly,” Hiebert says.

Hiebert recommends that you check your local forecast and MoDOT’s traveler information map before driving to work on Wednesday morning.

MoDOT also has a toll-free number that’s answered 24-7. That number is 1-888-ASK-MODOT, which is 1-888-275-6636.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and MoDOT spokesman Matt Hiebert, which was recorded on February 6, 2018: