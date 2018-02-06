Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-6-2018

Top Stories: Widespread snow is likely Tuesday afternoon and evening with heavy bands of snow showers possible in central Missouri extending from Kansas City eastward. Snowfall amounts between 1-3 inches are possible, with the largest accumulations north of I-70. And a Senate committee could vote soon about whether to restore protections for government employees who report inappropriate behavior in the workplace. St. Louis employment attorney Jonathon Burns says a discrimination bill signed into law last year stripped out those important safeguards.