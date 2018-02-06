Missouri U.S. House members vote along party lines to pass short-term budget

Missouri’s Republican U.S. House members have voted in support of a temporary budget resolution but the state’s Democratic Representatives opposed it. The measure includes military spending through the end of the fiscal year in September.

West-Central Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler says the proposal would fund the government through March 23.

“It is imperative that the Senate take up and pass this bill so that all of our military, including Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force base, have the funds they need to be able to meet the threats facing us around the world,” says Hartzler.

Hartzler, whose district includes Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base, serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Western Missouri Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver wants the spending plan to include funding for more programs.

These are the priorities Democrats are fighting for:

-Funding for the opioid epidemic

-More funding for our veterans

-Community Health Centers

-Money for disaster relief

-Protecting Pensions

–#ProtectDreamers

All of these ideas are bipartisan. Why no action? #DoYourJob — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 6, 2018

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on the proposal. Politico reports that the Senate is expected to strip out the military spending because of Democratic opposition. The measure would have to go back to the House for another vote.

The federal government funding deadline is Thursday night. If lawmakers in Washington fail to pass a temporary spending plan by then, America faces another federal shutdown.

National media is reporting that President Donald Trump, R, has indicated he would support a shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a comprehensive immigration deal this week – a position that was not previously considered a top priority as part of the spending debate.