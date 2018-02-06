Bill Pollock Show–Is Gina Fogue ready to lead #Mizzou softball? (PODCAST)

1:35 Eagles fans reach new celebration low-this is digusting

10:10 Hear from #Mizzou softball coach Gina Fogue who has been dealt a tough hand

Gina Fogue (Schneider) was named Mizzou Softball’s interim head coach on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

“Gina has had a tremendous amount of responsibility with practice and game management decisions over the past four seasons which have greatly contributed to Mizzou’s success, and we believe it was in the best interest of our student-athletes to have her serve as our Interim Head Coach for the upcoming season,” Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk said. “As a Mizzou alum, who played on a pair of Women’s College World Series teams during her career, she loves Mizzou and has proven to be a fierce competitor. We believe that she is the right coach at the right time to lead the Tigers into the 2018 season.”

Prior to her new role as the Tigers’ interim head coach, Fogue was promoted to the position of assistant coach of Mizzou Softball on July 8, 2013. Her first role on the Tigers’ coaching staff was as the team’s Director of Operations from 2011-12. Fogue played under former coach Ehren Earleywine from 2006-2009.

She had a tremendous senior season finishing with a a .321 batting average, eight home runs, 32 RBI and a .599 slugging percentage. Her walk-off home run won game three win of the 2009 NCAA Super Regional at No. 1-seeded UCLA by a score of 9-1 in five innings.