One of two people killed in massive pileups on I-44 in Missouri Sunday identified

The Missouri Highway Patrol has released the name of one of two people killed in multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 44 Sunday. KOLR reports 63-year-old Deborah Anderson of Ballwin, Missouri died in a 12-car crash in Laclede County

The Highway Patrol responded to hundreds of accident calls, including another fatality pileup on I-44 involving dozens of vehicles.

The person killed in that crash, which according to the Highway Patrol included 50-to-100 vehicles that slammed into each other, has not been identified yet..

Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV reports at least 20 people were transported to area hospitals from the accident on I-44 in Marshfield northeast of Springfield. Those uninjured were taken to an area restaurant.

An eastbound portion of I-44 in the area was closed until 5 a.m. Monday. The Conway Volunteer Fire Department posted an aerial drone video (click here) of the pileup on its Facebook page.

KOLR also reported snow and icy conditions contributed to several other accidents on the same highway. The Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality in a 12-vehicle crash on I-44 near Lebanon yesterday, while 11 injuries were reported in a 30-vehicle pileup on I-44 near Rolla.

School buses were requested to transport people in need of assistance at the accidents. At least one more wreck was reported on I-44 near Conway, where multiple people trapped in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, troopers say they responded to 201 calls for service and reported 141 crashes, 11 injuries and one fatality in Audrain county.

In four hours, Missouri Highway Patrol received more than 100 calls after crashes just in the Kansas City area Sunday. The Patrol reported a death in Ray County west of Kansas City due to snow.

In an incident unrelated to weather, a trooper sustained a broken leg early Sunday after a alleged intoxicated driver plowed into the rear of the trooper’s vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 170.

Three to four inches of snow was recorded in portions of Missouri, including the Kansas City and Springfield areas.