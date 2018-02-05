Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-5-2018

Missourinet

Top Stories:  The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to hundreds of accident calls Sunday, including one on Interstate 44 involving dozens of vehicles and a fatality.  One person was killed in a chain reaction crash in which the Highway Patrol reports 50-to-100 vehicles slammed into each other.  Missourinet media partner KOLR-TV reports at least 20 people were transported to area hospitals from the accident on I-44 in Marshfield northeast of Springfield.  And Kansas City Public Schools administrators canceled school Monday.  Sending a message from its Twitter account at 5 a.m., the district said: “Due to inclement weather and icy road conditions, all Kansas City Public Schools will be closed”.  Springfield schools are also closed.

 