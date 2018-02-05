Missouri Capitol cafeteria to reopen Friday

Missouri state lawmakers, staff and visitors will have a place to eat at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, starting Friday.

Missouri Office of Administration (OA) Facilities Director Cathy Brown tells the House Budget Committee that OA has awarded a contract to Chez Monet to operate in the Capitol cafeteria.

“We’ll have to be open to the possibility of allowing them (Chez Monet) to reduce hours if it looks like, in off-session, when it looks like maybe they just can’t make it,” Brown testifies.

The annual Missouri legislative sessions begin in early January and end in mid-May.

State Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, asked Brown about the cafeteria during a budget hearing last week.

“Is it only breakfast they’re serving?” Lichtenegger asks.

“Breakfast and lunch and their hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. And they’re going to change how you check out, to make it a better flow,” Brown responds.

Brown says there will now be two points of checkout.

The cafeteria closed after the 2017 legislative session.

House Budget Committee chairman State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, says Friday’s re-opening of the Capitol cafeteria is good news for lawmakers, staff and tourists who visit the Capitol.

“The ability to have something right out the door will help really everybody who works in the (Capitol) building,” Fitzpatrick tells Missourinet.

Fitzpatrick says lawmakers and staff work long hours, adding that time to eat is scarce.

He also notes department staff who attend hearings will now have a place to eat.

Thousands of people visit the Missouri Capitol each year.