@Kash_Money_5 grabs first #SEC weekly honor for #Mizzou in four years

Mizzou’s Kassius Robertson was named the SEC Player of the Week. Robertson averaged 19 points, 3.5 rebounds and four assists in wins at Alabama and over No. 21 Kentucky.

Robertson went 8-for-8 from the free throw line late against Kentucky to seal a 69-60 win, and finished tied for the team lead with 16 points. Robertson’s 22-point effort against the Crimson Tide was his fifth game scoring 20-or-points for the Tigers during conference action in a game the Tigers also won 69-60. Robertson led Mizzou in assists in both wins, with four in each game.