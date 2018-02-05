Judge recommends Missouri Supreme Court exonerate SE Missouri man convicted of murder

A judge appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court has issued a report concluding that a man from southeast Missouri’s Sikeston convicted of murder is innocent.

The Southeast Missourian reports the judge recommended for the high bench to exonerate David Robinson for Sheila Box’s murder and proclaim his innocence.

The newspaper says the judge determined that police and the former assistant attorney general who tried the case “knowingly presented false testimony” and failed to take steps to correct the inaccuracy.

Judge Darrell E. Missey, who has been functioning as a “Special Master” for the Supreme Court, says Robinson’s right to due process has been violated.

The Southeast Missourian reports two witnesses credited with giving testimony to get Robinson convicted for Box’s August 2000 murder recanted their stories years later.

Another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed on tape in 2004 that he, not Robinson, killed Box. But the confession was rejected and disallowed as evidence because Mosby had refused sign an affidavit confirming his confession.

The Southeast Missourian reports the entire case was riddled with falsehoods, questionable characters and serious accusations of police misconduct.

The newspaper says it’s unclear when a hearing will be set for the Supreme Court to make a decision over Judge Missy’s recommendation that Robison be cleared of wrongdoing. Robinson is serving a life sentence for his conviction at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

This story is based on reporting by the Southeast Missourian